Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 11

For the second night in a row, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Portland Trail Blazers after Portland ran away with Tuesday’s matchup behind big games from Damian Lillard (25 points) and Deni Avdija (24 points).

OKC is ravaged with injuries this season, as Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are all out for extended stretches, and there’s a chance the Thunder are down more players on the second night of a back-to-back.

Still, OKC is set as a slight favorite against a Blazers team that has won seven of 10 games to open the 2026-27 season. After earning the No. 7 seed in the West last season, the Blazers are even more dangerous with Lillard back in the fold, and they added guard Ja Morant (out with an injury) in the offseason as well.

Can the Blazers hold off the Thunder for the second night in a row?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -1.5 (-103)

Blazers +1.5 (-117)

Moneyline

Thunder: -113

Blazers: -105

Total

225.5 (Over -107/Under -113)

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): BlazerVision, KSBI, KUNP16, Thunder App, NBA League Pass

Thunder record: 8-3

Blazers record: 7-3

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Blazers Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Donovan Clingan OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-124)

In today’s edition of our best NBA props column at SI Betting, I explained why I like Clingan to clear his rebounds prop for the second game in a row:

I love this matchup for Portland Trail Blazers big man Donovan Clingan, who is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game this season. The Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder played last night, and Clingan pulled down 13 boards in just over 25 minutes of action. He’s now cleared 10.5 rebounds in five of his 10 games.

OKC ranks 19th in the league in opponent boards per game, and Clingan should play a similar role on Wednesday against the Isaiah Hartenstein-Aday Mara duo in the Thunder frontcourt.

The Blazers big man is averaging over 20 rebound chances per game, so even though his minutes are right around half the game, he’s still getting plenty of opportunities to make an impact on the glass.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 226 points on Tuesday night, but we may see a few players sit out on the second night of a back-to-back.

OKC has been one of the best UNDER teams in the league, hitting it in eight games, as the team lacks offensive firepower after two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain (21 points on Tuesday) can have big nights, but this Portland team is loaded with solid wing and guard defenders.

Portland has hit the UNDER in six of 10 games, and these teams are No. 6 (OKC) and No. 12 (Portland) in defensive rating this season.

I wouldn’t be shocked if we see another low-scoring affair on Wednesday, especially since Portland made 19 3-pointers in Tuesday’s win. If that shooting takes a bit of a step back, both of these teams may end up under 110 points tonight.

Pick: UNDER 225.5 (-113 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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