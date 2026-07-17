Tigers vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17
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The Detroit Tigers hit the road for a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels starting on Friday night.
The Tigers lost the final two games before the break after a six-game winning streak. On the other hand, the Angels went into the break dropping 10 of their last 12 games, although those two wins came in their last five contests.
The Angels took two of three in Detroit back in May.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Angels on Friday, July 17.
Tigers vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+152)
- Angels +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Tigers -110
- Angels -110
Total
- 8.0 (Over -112/Under -108)
Tigers vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Troy Melton (5-1, 1.82 ERA)
- Angels: Reid Detmers (3-6, 4.39 ERA)
Troy Melton has allowed just three runs (two earned) in 23.2 innings across his last four starts. He’s bounced back nicely from allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings against the Twins on June 9. This will be his first start against his hometown team.
Reid Detmers has allowed five earned runs in each of his last two starts and three of his last four. He yielded two runs on four hits in 5.2 innings against the A’s in his other outing.
Tigers vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 17
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): DSN, ABTV
- Tigers record: 44-52
- Angels record: 38-59
Tigers vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Troy Melton OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-123)
Melton should be amped up to pitch in Anaheim, and he’s been ramping up the strikeout stuff as of late.
The rookie was stuck at five strikeouts for three straight starts, but increased that to six, seven, and eight punchouts in his last three outings. He’ll have a chance to keep that going against an Angels team that strikes out nearly a quarter of the time.
Tigers vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
The Tigers may have struggled on the road this season, but I’m a bit surprised that this is a pick’em tonight in Anaheim.
Melton has been fantastic for Detroit, and Detmers has been heading in the other direction.
I’ll take the Tigers against an Angels team that has been spiraling in recent weeks.
Pick: Tigers -110
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop