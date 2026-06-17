Tigers vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 17

The Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros have split the first two games of their series this week, and oddsmakers are expecting a close game in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon.

Detroit is a -112 favorite to win with right-hander Casey Mize (2.27 ERA) on the mound against Houston’s Peter Lambert (3.47 ERA).

The Astros have a much better offense than Detroit this season, but their pitching staff has struggled, especially the bullpen. Houston has a 4.72 bullpen ERA – the seventh-worst mark in MLB.

After finishing second in the AL Central last season, the Tigers are 13 games under .500 in 2026 and are in danger of missing the playoffs. Can they pick up a road win on Wednesday with one of their top starters on the bump?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this American League showdown.

Tigers vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+148)

Astros +1.5 (-180)

Moneyline

Tigers: -112

Astros: -108

Total

8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Tigers vs. Astros Probable Pitchers

Detroit: Casey Mize (2-3, 2.27 ERA)

Houston: Peter Lambert (5-4, 3.47 ERA)

Tigers vs. Astros How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 2:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Daikin Park

How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, Tigers.TV

Tigers record: 30-43

Astros record: 34-41

Tigers vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Casey Mize UNDER 14.5 Outs Recorded (-132)

This play could end up backfiring, but Mize is making his first start since late May, and he’s dealt with injury issues in the past. So, I wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers ease him back into action, especially against this solid Houston offense.

Mize has three outings this season where he failed to get through five innings, and he’s only thrown 90 or more pitches four times. Oddsmakers have also set a bunch of his other props pretty low, a sign that they expected a shorter outing from the former All-Star.

Tigers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick

In today’s MLB Best Bets column for SI Betting , I broke down why I like the UNDER in this series finale:

An interesting pitching matchup is set for the Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros matchup on Wednesday afternoon, as All-Star Casey Mize takes on Houston’s Peter Lambert.

Mize is having another strong season in 2026, posting a 2.27 ERA, allowing two or fewer runs in eight of his nine starts. Meanwhile, Lambert has a 3.47 ERA and has given up three or fewer runs in eight of his 10 appearances in 2026.

Now, both of these teams have bullpen ERAs that are over 4.00, but I still think the UNDER is the play to make on Wednesday.

Detroit is in the bottom 10 in MLB in runs scored this season and ranks just 18th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), so bettors shouldn’t expect much from it, even once Houston’s bullpen takes over this game.

Lambert ranks in the 76th percentile in expected batting average against, and he has an expected ERA of 3.82, which is right around his actual ERA this season. Mize has been even better, ranking in the 92nd percentile in expected ERA (2.66) and the 87th percentile in expected BAA (.202).

I expect a low-scoring game with these two starters on the mound, and these teams have gone UNDER this number in one of their two meetings so far this week.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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