Tigers vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 15

The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays continue their battle for positioning in the AL Wild Card race when they face off on Tuesday night.

The Tigers staged a late comeback last night in Toronto for their fifth straight win, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive at 4.5 games back. The Jays are still just one game back in the Wild Card race, but have lost five of their last eight games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-181)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline

Tigers +119

Blue Jays -144

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Drew Anderson (4-6, 3.80 ERA)

Blue Jays: Braydon Fisher (3-4, 3.22 ERA)

Drew Anderson has been solid recently for Detroit, allowing five runs (four earned) on 12 hits in 15.2 innings in his last three starts.

Braydon Fisher will once again serve as the opener for Toronto. He’s thrown a scoreless inning in each of his last two starts.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): DSN, Sportsnet

Tigers record: 71-79

Blue Jays record: 75-76

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Kevin McGonigle OVER 1.5 Bases (+134)

Kevin McGonigle went through some struggles last month, but the rookie is doing everything he can to keep the Tigers in the playoff race.

McGonigle is 11 for 36 (.306) with three home runs, two doubles, and one triple in his last nine games. He recorded at least two bases in seven of those contests, including three straight.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have played some higher-scoring games recently, and I see that continuing tonight.

Detroit has scored at least six runs in each of its five games during this winning streak, and Toronto’s pitching plans – and bullpen – provide a chance for the Tigers to stay hot.

Toronto has also picked it up offensively as of late, scoring 20 runs in its last three games.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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