Tigers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, July 20

Jameson Taillon returns as the Chicago Cubs welcome the Detroit Tigers for a three-game set starting on Monday night.

The Tigers won their first two games in Anaheim before a 3-2 loss on Sunday.

The Cubs also won their first series after the break, losing the opener 5-2 before 6-2 and 10-1 victories to close it out.

The wind should be blowing out tonight at Wrigley Field, so we could see a few extra balls leave the yard.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Cubs on Monday, July 20.

Tigers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+143)

Cubs +1.5 (-174)

Moneyline

Tigers -105

Cubs -114

Total

11 (Over -115/Under -105)

Tigers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Jack Flaherty (3-8, 4.48 ERA)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-5, 5.19 ERA)

Jack Flaherty has been stellar since returning from an ankle injury. He’s allowed just two runs on seven hits in 16.2 innings across his last three starts. The veteran also threw six shutout innings against the Cubs last year.

Jameson Taillon could have a shorter leash tonight. He only made two rehab starts, throwing 45 and 53 pitches. He also had a strong start against tonight’s opponent last year, allowing one run on four hits in seven innings against the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 20

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): DSN, MARQ

Tigers record: 46-53

Cubs record: 56-43

Tigers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Seiya Suzuki OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-133)

Seiya Suzuki is riding a modest eight-game hitting streak, going 12 for 30 (.400) in that span. That includes two home runs and four doubles, with Suzuki scoring eight runs and driving in six.

Suzuki has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in each of those eight games, bringing him up to a 57% hit rate this season. He’s also batting .291 with an .899 OPS at home on the year.

Tigers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

The Tigers needed a ninth-inning comeback for one of their wins in Anaheim, and the other came with Tarik Skubal on the mound. Meanwhile, the Cubs have scored 31 runs during their little 4-1 hot streak.

Taillon’s potential shorter leash does make me hesitate a bit, but then again, the Cubs are the better team overall this season, and Chicago is 29-20 at home while Detroit is 19-30 on the road.

Pick: Cubs -114

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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