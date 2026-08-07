Tigers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

The Detroit Tigers close out their road trip with a three-game set against the San Francisco Giants starting on Friday night.

The Tigers swept the A’s then took two of three in Seattle to start their trip, while the Giants lost five of seven games on their road trip.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Giants on Friday, Aug. 7.

Tigers vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+124)

Giants +1.5 (-149)

Moneyline

Tigers -128

Giants +120

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Tigers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Keider Montero (8-6, 3.17 ERA)

Giants: JT Brubaker (0-0, 3.17 ERA)

Keider Montero is looking to build on throwing six shutout innings against the A’s last time out. It was a nice bounce-back effort after allowing six runs (four earned) in 4.1 innings against the O’s before that.

JT Brubaker is set to make his first start since 2022 when he was with the Pirates. He’s been a bullpen arm since then, but the Giants have some flux in their rotation after the deadline.

Tigers vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): DSN, NBCSBA

Tigers record: 56-59

Giants record: 48-67

Tigers vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Colt Keith OVER 1.5 HRR (+108)

Colt Keith is enjoying a nice little stretch here for the Tigers. He’s 17 for 38 (.447) with four doubles and two triples in his last 12 games.

The infielder has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in eight of his last nine games as well.

Tigers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Giants sold several pieces at the trade deadline and it shows. They’ve won just one of their last six games, scoring a total of 18 runs in that span.

That also resulted in them having to start JT Brubaker tonight. The reliever has been solid this season, but I can’t see him going more than a few innings in a start.

The Tigers are 5-1 on their road trip, and are coming off a big 11-0 win in Seattle on Thursday.

Both of these teams are under .500, but the Tigers are very much in the playoff picture despite also selling at the deadline. San Francisco, on the other hand, is quite a few games behind the Tigers, even, and has no chance at postseason play.

Pick: Tigers -128

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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