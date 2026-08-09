Tigers vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 9

The Detroit Tigers have one of the strangest profiles of an MLB team this season, as they’re three games under .500, two games out of a wild card spot but have a plus-85 run differential.

That could be a sign that Detroit is due to sneak into the last playoff spot in the American League, but it also moved on from two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline.

On Sunday, the Tigers find themselves as road favorites against the San Francisco Giants after these teams split the first two games of this series.

San Francisco is 19 games under .500 and way out of the playoff mix in the NL.

The Giants will turn to ace Logan Webb (3.74 ERA) in this series finale, as he looks to build on a strong start to August when he tossed six innings of five-hit, no-run ball in a win over Texas.

Detroit has righty Troy Melton (1.58 ERA) on the mound for the 13th time this season as he looks to continue an impressive 2026 campaign.

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interleague battle on Aug. 9.

Tigers vs. Giants Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+138)

Giants +1.5 (-167)

Moneyline

Tigers: -119

Giants: +111

Total

7.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Tigers vs. Giants Probable Pitchers

Detroit: Troy Melton (7-1, 1.58 ERA)

San Francisco: Logan Webb (7-7, 3.74 ERA)

Tigers vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 9

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Oracle Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, NBC Sports Bay Area, Tigers.TV

Tigers record: 57-60

Giants record: 49-68

Tigers vs. Giants Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Dillon Dingler to Hit a Home Run (+660)

Tigers slugger Dillon Dingler may be undervalued on Sunday, and I explained why in today’s edition of Daily Dinger for SI Betting :

Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero is heating up again over the last week, hitting .292 with three home runs, pushing his season total to 33.

Of those 33 home runs, 26 have come against right-handed pitching, putting Caminero in a favorable spot against the Mariners and Emerson Hancock.

The young righty has put together a strong 2026 season, posting a 3.33 ERA, but he has given up 15 home runs in 21 appearances. Hancock also ranks in just the 48th percentile in ground-ball percentage this season.

That is good news for Caminero, who is 1-for-3 against Hancock in his career. The Rays star has a 1.037 OPS over the last week of action, as he’s starting to heat up at the right time with Tampa Bay hoping to win the AL East division.

At +320, I think Caminero is worth a look, as he’s in the mix to lead MLB in home runs in 2026.

Tigers vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

The Giants are just 8-12 in Webb’s starts this season, and they’ve struggled to give him enough run support for most of the campaign.

San Francisco is just one game under .500 at home this season, but this is a tough matchup against a Tigers team that is 10-2 when Melton pitches. Detroit has the run differential of a playoff team, and I think this could be a buy-low spot on the Tigers as they make a push for the final wild card spot in the AL.

Melton has allowed one or fewer earned runs in nine of his 12 appearances and ranks in the 84th percentile in expected ERA this season.

On the other hand, Webb has an expected ERA in just the 58th percentile and an expected BAA in the 31st percentile.

The Giants are also just 18th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) on offense while the Tigers clock in at sixth. I think Detroit has a lot more firepower – and a bigger incentive to win – heading into this series finale.

Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-119 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .