Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Aug. 6

The Seattle Mariners play the rubber match of their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers won the opener 8-0, but Seattle bounced back with a 4-2 victory last night.

Detroit won the three-game series against the Mariners at home in early June.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Mariners on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-199)

Mariners -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Tigers +116

Mariners -124

Total

8.0 (Over -109/Under -111)

Tigers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Framber Valdez (6-7, 4.41 ERA)

Mariners: Bryce Miller (4-5, 2.80 ERA)

Framber Valdez has allowed five runs (four earned) on 13 hits in 12 innings in his last two starts after yielding six runs while recording just two outs against the Cubs in his first outing after the All-Star break. The southpaw threw five one-run frames against the Mariners in June.

Bryce Miller is looking to find some consistency. He’s alternated allowing four, two, five, and two earned runs in his last four starts. He did throw six shutout innings against Detroit in June, though.

Tigers vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Aug. 6

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): DSN, SEAM

Tigers record: 55-59

Mariners record: 56-59

Tigers vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet

Bryce Miller UNDER 17.5 Outs (-110)

Bryce Miller has had a few longer outings this season – three to be exact – but he’s recorded UNDER 17.5 outs in nine of his 12 starts, plus one five-inning outing in relief.

The right-hander has been struggling a bit in recent weeks, and the Mariners should have a shorter leash on him as they look to keep pace in the AL West.

Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

There were eight runs or fewer in the first two games in this series, and I see that continuing this afternoon.

Valdez is one of the few strong starters the Tigers have left, and Miller should be able to hold his own against this Detroit lineup.

Pick: UNDER 8 (-111)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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