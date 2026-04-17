Tigers vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 17

The Detroit Tigers are hoping that their home success can continue on the road as they start a weekend set at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox on Apple TV.

The Tigers swept the Marlins and Royals at home to improve to 10-9 overall on the season, but they’re just 2-8 on the road thus far.

The Red Sox are returning home after a 3-3 road trip in St. Louis and Minnesota. They won two of three against the Brewers in their last home series to improve to 3-3 at Fenway Park.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Red Sox on Friday, April 17.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-199)

Red Sox -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Tigers +104

Red Sox -126

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Tigers vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Casey Mize (1-1, 3.94 ERA)

Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (1-1, 5.02 ERA)

Tigers vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 17

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): Apple TV

Tigers record: 10-9

Red Sox record: 7-11

Tigers vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Kevin McGonigle OVER 0.5 Walks (+197)

Kevin McGonigle has shown a knack for getting on base in the early stages of his MLB career.

The youngster is batting .309 with a .420 on-base percentage through 81 plate appearances in 19 games. That includes 13 walks, and he’s nearly +200 to get on base via a free pass again tonight.

McGonigle has drawn a walk in six straight games and 10 of 19 games thus far. I’ll take a shot at this price at Fenway Park.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

I broke down this game in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets article, Walk-Off Wagers :

We have a good pitching matchup at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Detroit’s Casey Mize has allowed just one run in two of his three starts this season, going 5.2 innings against the Marlins and 6 innings against the Diamondbacks in those two starts. Ranger Suarez struggled a bit in his first two starts with Boston, but allowed just three hits in six shutout innings against the Cardinals last time out.

Both of these teams had offensive outbursts in their last game, but pitching is the ultimate equalizer. I’ll back these arms to keep it a low-scoring game tonight.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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