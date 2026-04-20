Tigers vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 20

The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers wrap up a four-game set on Marathon Monday in Boston, with first pitch set for 11:10 a.m. EST.

Boston won the opening game of this series, but it has now lost two games in a row, including Sunday’s duel between Garrett Crochet and Framber Valdez. The Sox are in last place in the AL East through their first 21 games, and they’re in major trouble against a Detroit team that has won eight of 10 entering Monday’s series finale.

Jack Flaherty (4.05 ERA) is on the mound for the Tigers on Monday, and he’s looking to build on back-to-back solid starts after a rough start to the campaign. The Red Sox will counter with offseason acquisition Sonny Gray, who allowed nine hits and five runs in just four innings in a loss to Minnesota his last time out.

Oddsmakers have set Boston as a favorite in this game, but it was upset on Sunday – one of my three best bets yesterday was a Detroit upset win – after Crochet gave up five runs in five innings of work.

So, who has the edge on Monday morning?

I’m eyeing a player prop and a game pick for this AL battle on April 20.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-175)

Red Sox -1.5 (+144)

Moneyline

Tigers: +119

Red Sox: -143

Total

7.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Tigers vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Detroit: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.05 ERA)

Boston: Sonny Gray (2-1, 4.43 ERA)

Tigers vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 11:10 a.m. EST

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, Tigers.TV

Tigers record: 12-10

Red Sox record: 8-13

Tigers vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jack Flaherty UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-138)

This season, Flaherty has given up 14 hits in 20.0 innings of work (four starts), and he’s allowed more than four hits in just one outing.

Even though the Tigers righty has an ERA over 4.00 he’s actually struggled more with walks (14) than anything else. Opposing hitters have an expected batting average of just .223 against the veteran so far this season.

Boston’s offense has struggled to start 2026, ranking 25th in hits, 20th in batting average and 27th in OPS through 21 games. So, Flaherty could be in line to give up four or fewer hits for the fourth time in five starts. He’s only worked into the sixth inning twice this season, and a shorter start would make it even harder for Boston to clear this line.

The Red Sox are averaging just 5.0 hits per game in this series, so I don’t mind fading them on Monday morning.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The Red Sox are just 5-5 in their last 10 games, and they were unable to win with their best starter – Crochet – on the mound on Sunday.

So, I’m fading them here and taking the Tigers to cover the run line as underdogs.

Gray has led Boston to a 2-2 record in four starts, but he’s allowed four or more runs in two of those outings. Flaherty wasn’t great to start the season – and has an expected ERA of 4.73 – but he’s allowed just seven hits and two runs over 11.2 innings of work in his last two starts.

The Tigers are a better offense than Boston so far this season, ranking 15th in OPS and 12th in batting average, and Detroit has shaken off a 4-8 start to the campaign by winning eight of 10.

Even if the Tigers don’t win this game outright, I don’t see Boston’s offense scoring enough to win in a blowout on Monday.

Detroit is a sneaky upset pick for the second day in a row on the road.

Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-175 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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