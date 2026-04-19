Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers-Red Sox, Bryan Woo, Braves-Phillies)

Looking to bet on the MLB action on Sunday?

A loaded 15-game slate wraps up on Sunday night with a battle between NL East opponents in the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, which is one of the three games that I’m betting on.

In fact, there are two underdogs that I’m targeting to win on Sunday, as well as a player prop for Seattle Mariners All-Star Bryan Woo, who may be undervalued in his fifth start of the 2026 campaign.

The NBA Playoffs may be taking center stage in the sports world, but MLB has plenty of fun ways to bet, including some home run picks that I made earlier on Sunday.

Now, let’s dive into the best bets for the action on April 19.

MLB Best Bets for Sunday, April 19

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Detroit Tigers Moneyline (+119) vs. Boston Red Sox

Atlanta Braves Moneyline (+100) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Bryan Woo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-153)

Detroit Tigers Moneyline (+119) vs. Boston Red Sox

Framber Valdez and the Detroit Tigers are off to a slow start in the 2026 season, sitting in third place in the AL Central at 11-10. However, they’ve won seven of their last 10 games heading into Sunday’s battle with the Boston Red Sox.

This game features two elite left-handed pitchers in Valdez and Boston’s Garret Crochet, but Valdez has been the better of the two to open the campaign. He’s led the Tigers to a 3-1 record while posting a 3.75 ERA and 3.04 FIP. Most of Valdez’s ERA comes from one game, as he allowed eight runs and 10 hits in a loss to the Minnesota Twins earlier this month.

The former Houston Astros star bounced back in his last outing, tossing seven innings of one-run ball against Kansas City. So, I’m buying him to lead the Tigers to an upset win over Boston.

Both of these teams are in the bottom 10 in MLB in OPS against left-handed pitching, but Crochet's start to the season is concerning. He allowed 11 runs in 1.2 innings in his last start, pushing his ERA to 7.58 this season. Boston is 2-2 when Crochet is on the mound, though he’s allowed five or more runs in two of three outings this month.

Detroit has the sixth-best bullpen ERA in MLB this season, so even if these starters get into an early duel, I like the Tigers to win this game in the later innings. Boston is just 8-12 with a minus-11 run differential, so I don’t mind betting on an upset on Sunday.

Atlanta Braves Moneyline (+100) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Atlanta Braves have won four games in a row and have a five-game cushion atop the NL East after a 14-7 start.

They’ve also won eight of their last 10 games, yet oddsmakers have the Braves as underdogs in this series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta ranks second in MLB in OPS and has a run differential of plus-55, which is just ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best in the league.

Meanwhile, the Phillies are off to a slow start in 2026, going 8-12 in 20 games. They’re on a four-game skid and have the worst run differential in the NL East at minus-36. The Philly offense (22nd in OPS) has not been great to open the season, making them a team I’m looking to fade on Sunday.

Rookie Andrew Painter (3.77 ERA, 1.52 FIP) is on the mound for the Phillies, and he’s looked good in three starts, allowing just six runs and 16 hits in 14.1 innings of work. He may have the advantage against righty Grant Holmes (3.32 ERA) in the early innings, though Holmes has given up just 14 hits in 21.2 innings of work in 2026.

Not only do the Braves have the superior offense in this matchup, but they’re also second in MLB in bullpen ERA. I think they keep this winning streak going, as the Phils (5-9 at home) have shown no sign that they’re ready to turn things around.

Bryan Woo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-153)

Seattle Mariners ace Bryan Woo has six or more strikeouts in two of his four starts this season, though he has just five total K’s in his last two outings.

One of those was against his opponent on Sunday – the Texas Rangers – as he struck out just two batters in five innings of work against them back on April 8.

Still, I’m buying a bounce-back game from Woo, who had nine and six K’s in his first two games in 2026. The righty was in the 80th percentile in strikeout percentage last season, a sign that he’s due for some positive regression after ranking in the 45th percentile in whiff percentage and the 41st percentile in strikeout percentage over his first four starts in 2026.

The Rangers also aren’t great at avoiding K’s, ranking 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.43). I think this is an ideal buy-low spot for Woo, who has shown that he still has some solid strikeout stuff at points earlier in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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