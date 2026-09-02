Tigers vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Sept. 2

The Minnesota Twins are looking to sweep away the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

The Twins have now won three games in a row, including two blowout victories against Detroit. They got an 11-1 win on Monday and a 15-2 victory last night.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have lost three in a row and five of their last six games, scoring a total of seven runs in that span.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Twins on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Tigers vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers -1.5 (+152)

Twins +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

Tigers -108

Twins -111

Total

9 (Over +102/Under -123)

Tigers vs. Twins Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Drew Anderson (4-5, 3.87 ERA)

Twins: Dean Kremer (2-5, 5.60 ERA)

Drew Anderson has strung together a few solid starts, including 4.2 shutout innings against the Dodgers last time out.

Dean Kremer is looking to bounce back from allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits in four innings against the White Sox in his last start.

Tigers vs. Twins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Target Field

How to Watch (TV): DSN, MNNT

Tigers record: 63-75

Twins record: 67-72

Tigers vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Luke Keaschall OVER 1.5 Bases (+135)

Luke Keaschall has raised his batting average by over 20 points since late July, going 37 for 106 (.349) with five home runs and 10 doubles in his last 28 games.

Keascall is currently riding a five-game hitting streak, going 9 for 19 (.474) with a home run and three doubles in that span.

Tigers vs. Twins Prediction and Pick

Kremer has struggled in his last few starts, but if there’s a team to get right against, it’s the Tigers.

The Twins are 38-33 at home while the Tigers are 29-40 on the road. And given how these teams have played recently, I’m surprised Minnesota isn’t a bigger favorite tonight.

Pick: Twins -111

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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