Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League Consolation Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers find themselves in an NBA Summer League Consolation Game after going 2-2 through their first four contests.

The Timberwolves bookended losses to the Nuggets and Blazers with wins over the Pelicans and Pacers. Meanwhile, the Clippers alternated losses and wins, falling to the Kings and Lakers while beating the Jazz and Wizards.

Both teams were off on Thursday after picking up victories on Wednesday.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for this NBA Summer League matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +2.5 (-110)

Clippers -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Timberwolves +120

Clippers -142

Total

188.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Timberwolves vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 11:00 p.m.

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Timberwolves record: 2-2

Clippers record: 2-2

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Not yet submitted

Clippers Injury Report

Not yet submitted

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Key Player to Watch

Keaton Wagler, Guard, Clippers

Keaton Wagler has had a few days off now after sitting out the second half of a back-to-back situation on Wednesday. The fifth overall pick is averaging 15.3 points on just 34.2% shooting (35.3% from deep) with three assists and 1.7 turnovers per game.

Wagler is looking to end the NBA Summer League on a high note ahead of his rookie season.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams picked up the pace in their last game, with Minnesota putting up 114 points and the Clippers scoring 108 themselves.

The Timberwolves have scored at least 101 points in all four games, and the Clippers scored 99 or more in each of their last three contests.

I’ll take the OVER tonight as these players get one last chance to show off this summer.

Pick: OVER 188.5 (-110)

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.