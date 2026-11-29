The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a strong start in the 2026-27 season even with Anthony Edwards sidelined due to a knee injury, and they’ll look to pick up their 15th win of the season on Sunday against the lowly Sacramento Kings.

The Kings have won just two of their first 18 games and have the worst record in the Western Conference in the 2026-27 campaign. Rookie Darius Acuff Jr. has been a bright spot for the Kings, but it’s pretty clear that this franchise is destined for the relegation zone in the NBA this season.

Zach LaVine (questionable) and Domantas Sabonis have not been able to lift the Kings’ young core, and they’re set as 9.5-point underdogs at home against a banged-up Wolves team.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) is also out for this matchup for Minnesota and Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable. So, Chris Finch may have to get creative with his rotation on Sunday if Gobert also sits.

I’m eyeing a player prop for the Wolves and a game pick in this matchup. Let’s dive into the odds before we get to the picks for Wolves vs. Kings.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves -9.5 (-105)

Kings +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: -373

Kings: +296

Total

220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Timberwolves vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN (MIN), NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Timberwolves record: 14-6

Kings record: 2-16

Timberwolves vs. Kings Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Joan Beringer – available

Rudy Gobert – questionable

LaMelo Ball – out

Rocco Zikarsky – out

Anthony Edwards – out

Jaylen Clark – out

Donte DiVincenzo – out

Kings Injury Report

Ben Simmons – out

Zach LaVine – questionable

Sean Pedulla – out

Maxime Raynaud – out

Jonathan Mogbo – out

Timberwolves vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Jaden McDaniels OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-147)

In today’s edition of my best NBA props column for SI Betting , I shared why this could be a big game for McDaniels on the boards:

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels has a real case to make an All-Star team this season, and he’s averaging 6.5 rebounds on 11.0 rebound chances per game.

The Timberwolves take on the lowly Sacramento Kings on Sunday, who rank 26th in the league in rebound percentage through the first month-plus of the 2026-27 campaign.

McDaniels has eight or more boards in three games in a row and at least six rebounds in 15 of his 20 appearances this season. With LaMelo Ball out, Rudy Gobert questionable and Anthony Edwards sidelined, the Wolves are going to need all the minutes they can get from McDaniels.

Plus, a potential Gobert absence is going to put the star forward into a more prominent role on the boards. This line is too low for McDaniels against a terrible Kings team.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

Usually, I’d have no problem laying the points with the Wolves in this game, but the potential that Gobert could miss this game – in addition to Ball – makes that a little tougher to do.

The Wolves have dominated on defense this season (No. 1 in defense rating) and Gobert is a big part of that. Meanwhile, Ball is one of the team’s driving forces on offense.

The Kings are terrible, ranking 28th in offensive rating and 29th in defensive rating, so there’s very little reason to bet on them to cover.

Instead, I’m taking the UNDER.

The Wolves have hit the UNDER in 12 of their 20 games, and they should be able to shut down this shaky Kings offense. Since Ball is out, I don’t expect an offensive explosion from the Wolves, who will be forced to play a few players in bigger roles than usual offensively.

Pick: UNDER 220.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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