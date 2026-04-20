Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 2

Nikola Jokic dropped a triple-double in Game 1 of the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, leading the Denver Nuggets to a win (and cover). Denver is now favored at home in Game 2 on Monday night, where the Nuggets play the final of three NBA playoff matchups on April 20.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves got off to a fast start, leading at the end of the first quarter in Game 1, but they scored just 43 points in the second half, including a dreadful 17-point third quarter.

This is the third time in the last four seasons that these teams have met in the playoffs, but Denver (No. 1 in the NBA in offensive rating) appears to have a pretty major advantage over a Timberwolves team that limped to the finish in the regular season – figuratively and literally.

Both Edwards and Jaden McDaniels were banged up towards the end of the season, and Edwards played in just his fourth game since March 17 in Game 1 of this series. He did not look 100 percent in the loss, and that’s a major concern for Minnesota as it aims to avoid a 2-0 series deficit.

Can the Nuggets cover at home, where they won 28 of their 41 games during the regular season?

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Game 2 of this first-round series.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves +6.5 (-110)

Nuggets -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Timberwolves: +200

Nuggets: -245

Total

230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Monday, April 20

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Series: Denver leads 1-0

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards -- questionable

Nuggets Injury Report

Peyton Watson -- out

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Nikola Jokic OVER 9.5 Assists (-141)

Jokic had 11 dimes in Game 1 of this series, and he finished the regular season averaging 10.7 assists per game.

I’m surprised to see this line set below 10.5, as Jokic has 10 or more assists in 15 of his last 22 games (including playoffs), and he averaged 11.2 assists per game from March 1 through the end of the regular season.

In his four meetings with the Wolves during the regular season, Jokic had nine, 15, 11 and 10 dimes, so it’s certainly in the cards for him to reach double-digit dimes in Game 2.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

Game 1 flipped in the second and third quarter, as the Wolves quickly squandered a first-quarter lead and ended up losing by double digits.

Denver didn’t play particularly well, shooting under 44 percent from the field and under 28 percent from beyond the arc, yet it still covered the spread for the 16th time this season as a home favorite.

The Nuggets were 28-13 at home in the regular season, and the Wolves have struggled as road underdogs, going just 7-10 against the spread.

So, I’m laying the points with Denver in Game 2. Edwards did not look 100 percent in Game 1, and the Wolves simply lack scoring options after him with Julius Randle struggling over the last few weeks.

Minnesota shot just over 32 percent from 3 in Game 1, and it may have wasted Rudy Gobert’s best game of the series (17 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field).

The Nuggets’ offense was No. 1 in the league during the regular season, and it still found a way to score 116 on an off night. If Denver comes anywhere near its usual level on that end in Game 2, it should run away with this matchup.

Pick: Nuggets -6.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $300 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet and that bet wins.