Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans are both looking to stay hot when they face off on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Timberwolves have won two straight games, including an upset win in Houston on Wednesday night, after losing three of four to end October. They’ve been able to hold their own without Anthony Edwards.

New Orleans is trending up, too, with four straight wins after starting the season 0-4.

Minnesota took three of four meetings against the Pelicans last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Timberwolves -3.5 (-110)

Pelicans +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Timberwolves -166

Pelicans +140

Total

230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): KARE, GCSEN

Timberwolves record: 6-3

Pelicans record: 4-4

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Timberwolves Injury Report

Donte DiVincenzo – Out

Anthony Edwards – Out

Terrence Shannon Jr. – Out

Pelicans Injury Report

Malik Dia – Out

Yves Missi – Out

Trey Murphy III – Available

Jaron Pierre Jr. – Out

Julian Reese – Available

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Jonathan Kuminga OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (-113)

Jonathan Kuminga is off to a strong start in Minnesota. He’s averaging 12.7 points on 4.6-for-10.3 shooting (2.1-for-4.6 from deep) through his first nine games.

Kuminga has made multiple three-pointers in three straight games and in seven of nine games this season. This includes a 4-for-7 performance last time out in Houston.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

Minnesota has been able to right the ship without Anthony Edwards, and I still think the Timberwolves are a much better team than the Pelicans.

New Orleans is enjoying a nice win streak right now, but we can’t forget how the Pelicans started the season either.

I’ll back the Timberwolves as slight road favorites tonight. They did win both meetings in New Orleans last season, 149-142 in double overtime and 125-116 two nights later.

Pick: Timberwolves -3.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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