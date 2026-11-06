Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans are both looking to stay hot when they face off on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.
The Timberwolves have won two straight games, including an upset win in Houston on Wednesday night, after losing three of four to end October. They’ve been able to hold their own without Anthony Edwards.
New Orleans is trending up, too, with four straight wins after starting the season 0-4.
Minnesota took three of four meetings against the Pelicans last season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Timberwolves -3.5 (-110)
- Pelicans +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves -166
- Pelicans +140
Total
- 230.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 6
- Time: 8:00 p.m.
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): KARE, GCSEN
- Timberwolves record: 6-3
- Pelicans record: 4-4
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Donte DiVincenzo – Out
- Anthony Edwards – Out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – Out
Pelicans Injury Report
- Malik Dia – Out
- Yves Missi – Out
- Trey Murphy III – Available
- Jaron Pierre Jr. – Out
- Julian Reese – Available
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jonathan Kuminga OVER 1.5 Three Pointers (-113)
Jonathan Kuminga is off to a strong start in Minnesota. He’s averaging 12.7 points on 4.6-for-10.3 shooting (2.1-for-4.6 from deep) through his first nine games.
Kuminga has made multiple three-pointers in three straight games and in seven of nine games this season. This includes a 4-for-7 performance last time out in Houston.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Minnesota has been able to right the ship without Anthony Edwards, and I still think the Timberwolves are a much better team than the Pelicans.
New Orleans is enjoying a nice win streak right now, but we can’t forget how the Pelicans started the season either.
I’ll back the Timberwolves as slight road favorites tonight. They did win both meetings in New Orleans last season, 149-142 in double overtime and 125-116 two nights later.
Pick: Timberwolves -3.5 (-110)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop