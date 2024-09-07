Titans vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
The Titans and Bears start the 2024 season in Chicago with each team ushering in new eras.
Can Caleb Williams find the end zone in his pro debut? What about assessing the backfield in Tennessee with Tony Pollard joining Tyjae Spears for the revamped Titans offense under new head coach Brian Callahan?
Here's our favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for Titans vs. Bears in Week 1.
Titans vs. Bears Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks
- Tyjae Spears (+220)
- Caleb Williams (+320)
- Tyler Boyd (+400)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Tyjae Spears
Spears is one of the two in the running back committee in Tennessee, yet his backfield mate Tony Pollard is far shorter to find the end zone.
By all indications, both players are going to see the rock and this is a 50-50 split between the two. With that in mind, going to take the player with far longer odds and is a pass catching threat in the Tennessee offense.
Caleb Williams
Williams is more than capable of extending plays and using his legs to find the end zone.
He scored 27 rushing touchdowns in three seasons in college. Williams likes to let the play develop and use his legs when called upon.
Tennessee’s defense is going through a bit of a rebuild, but the pass rush is expected to be aggressive. If Williams gets flushed from the pocket, he is more than willing to take off and push forward. With that in mind, I’ll take him at this long price as the market appears way cooler on the idea of him being a rushing threat in close.
Tyler Boyd
Boyd comes in from Cincinnati with his former offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan, taking over as head coach. Boyd is listed as the third wide receiver on the Titans depth chart and saw plenty of action in the preseason.
The Titans likely will use Boyd as a vertical threat to stretch the field as the team looks to utilize Will Levis’ arm strength, so a deep shot can be there, but I also like the veteran Boyd as another option as he should test the Chicago secondary with his size around the red zone.
Boyd has the trust of his new coach, but this is pricing him less than someone like Treylon Burks, who is below him on the depth chart. I’ll take a flier.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.