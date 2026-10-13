Titans vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6

Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts have a chance to get back to .500 in the 2026 season when they take on the winless Tennessee Titans in an AFC South battle on Sunday.

The Colts had an impressive win over Houston earlier this season, but a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday dropped them back under .500 and they’re still considered a long shot to make the playoffs in a loaded AFC.

Still, oddsmakers have the Colts favored by a touchdown in Week 6 against a winless Titans team that has scored 10 or fewer points in three of its five games.

Former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward continues to go through growing pains in his second season, and at some point Tennessee may need to go in a different direction just so it can evaluate other pieces on the roster – like first-round receiver Carnell Tate.

The Titans have won just two road games since the start of last season, and they’re in the mix to finish with the worst record in the NFL in 2026.

That puts Jones and the Colts in a great spot to at least get a win before a tough stretch of games against Minnesota, Jacksonville and Dallas.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, my prediction and more for this AFC South clash in Week 6.

Titans vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Titans +7 (-112)

Colts -7 (-108)

Moneyline

Titans: +260

Colts: -325

Total

44.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Titans vs. Colts How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Titans record: 0-5

Colts record: 2-3

Titans vs. Colts Injury Reports

Titans Injury Report

Kevin Winston Jr. – questionable

Cor'Dale Flott – questionable

David Martin-Robinson – questionable

Colts Injury Report

Ashton Dulin – questionable

Arden Key – questionable

Darius Slayton – questionable

Alec Pierce – IR

Sean McKeon – questionable

Titans vs. Colts Betting Trends

The Colts are 3-2 against the spread this season.

The Titans are 4-5-1 against the spread on the road since 2025.

The Titans are 2-8 on the road in the Cam Ward era.

The Titans are 2-3 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 3-2 in the Colts’ games this season.

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Titans’ games this season.

Titans vs. Colts Key Player to Watch

Cam Ward, Quarterback, Tennessee Titans

How much longer is Tennessee going to give Cam Ward?

The Titans are tracking towards a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, which could spell the end for the former No. 1 overall pick in Tennessee. Ward has struggled mightily this season, completing just 63.2 percent of his passes for 896 yards, three scores and three picks in five games. He’s averaging well under 200 passing yards per game, and the Tennessee offense is one of the worst in the NFL.

As a rookie, Ward showed some flashes of his elite arm talent, but he hasn’t been able to put anything together in terms of winning football through his first 22 starts, leading the Titans to a 3-19 record.

It’s very possible that Tennessee is in the market for a quarterback in the offseason if he doesn’t start to turn things around in the coming weeks.

Titans vs. Colts Prediction and Pick

This week, Indy is going to be a popular Survivor selection – I plan on taking the Colts at home – but I’m not sure bettors should want to lay the number in this game.

Even though Ward and the Titans have been downright awful on offense, ranking dead last in yards per play, 31st in EPA/Play and 26th in success rate during their 0-5 start, the Indy defense has been almost as bad.

The Colts are allowing the third-most yards per play in the NFL on defense, ranking 27th in EPA/Play and 26th in success rate. So, even though the Titans have scored 20 or fewer points in every game this season, they may find some success in this division battle.

Indianapolis also hasn’t done a great job of finishing drives this season, but it has one of the best kickers in the NFL in Spencer Shrader, which has helped mitigate the red-zone issues. While Indy is able to put points on the board, it ranks 21st in success rate and 22nd in EPA/Play on that side of the ball.

Tennessee has won just two games outright on the road in the Ward era, going 4-5-1 against the spread in those matchups. I don’t trust the Colts enough on either side of the ball to win by more than a touchdown.

I’ll plug my nose and take the points with the Titans in a divisional battle.

Pick: Titans +7 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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