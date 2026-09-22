Titans vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3

The New York Giants return home to face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

Of course, the Giants will be without quarterback Jaxson Dart after he suffered a knee injury in Monday night’s 28-6 loss in Los Angeles. While he appears to have avoided the worst-case scenario, the quarterback is expected to miss at least two to four weeks.

The good news is that New York will be hosting a Titans team that lost 23-10 to the Jets and then 24-20 to the Eagles in their first two games of the season, both at home.

Can the Giants cover as home favorites?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends, and my prediction for this matchup in Week 3.

Titans vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Titans +3 (-108)

Giants -3 (-112)

Moneyline

Titans: +130

Giants: -155

Total

40.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Titans vs. Giants How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 27

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Titans record: 0-2

Giants record: 1-1

Titans vs. Giants Betting Trends

The Titans are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Giants are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The OVER is 6-4 in the Titans' last 10 games.

The OVER is 7-3 in the Giants' last 10 games.

Titans vs. Giants Injury Reports

Titans Injury Report

James Williams Sr. – questionable

Cor’Dale Flott – questionable

Fernando Carmona – questionable

Giants Injury Report

Malik Nabers – questionable

Brian Burns – questionable

Jaxson Dart – doubtful

Andrew Thomas – questionable

Titans vs. Giants Key Player to Watch

Jameis Winston, Quarterback, New York Giants

Jameis Winston is fun to watch, but that doesn’t necessarily result in success for his team.

Winston completed just 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards in relief on Monday Night Football, with one of those passes going to the defense. He was also sacked twice by the Rams.

Winston went 37 of 66 with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games (two starts) with the Giants last season.

Titans vs. Giants Prediction and Pick

This has all the makings of an ugly game at MetLife Stadium. Dart and Nabers were both hurt on Monday night, and while the wideout may be good to go, he’ll have Winston throwing to him.

The Titans only put up 10 points in Week 1 and then 20 against the Eagles last week.

This total is one of the lower ones on the board, but I don’t think it’s low enough between these middling (at best) teams.

If I had to pick a side, I'd probably go with the Titans, and might consider taking them outright on the road.

Pick: UNDER 40.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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