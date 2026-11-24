Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
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The Jacksonville Jaguars were cruising through the NFL and were making a case to be the league's best team, but a Week 11 upset loss to the New York Giants knocked them down a peg.
The good news for the Jags as that they couldn't have asked for a better bounce back spot in Week 12 when the return home to take on the 1-9 Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars beat the Titans 40-23 just two weeks ago in Week 10. Can Jacksonville have a repeat performance on Sunday?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Titans +14.5 (-116)
- Jaguars -14.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Titans +770
- Jaguars -1240
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-114)
- UNDER 47.5 (-105)
Titans vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 29
- Time: 1 pm ET
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Titans record: 1-9
- Jaguars record: 7-3
Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- Jaguars are 5-0 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Titans are 4-6 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Titans' last five games
- Jaguars are 6-4 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Jaguars' last five games
Titans vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Titans Injury Report
- Dan Moore Jr., OT - Questionable
- Terrell Burgess, S - Questionable
- Cor'Dale Flott, CB - Questionable
- Tony Adams, S - Questionable
- Jaylen Harrell, LB - IR
Jaguars Injury Report
- Danny Striggow, DE - Questionable
- Matt Dickerson, DE - Questionable
- Robert Hainsey, C - Questionable
- Bhayshul Tuten, RB - Questionable
- Walker Little, OT - Questionable
Titans vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch
- Trevor Lawrence, QB - Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence threw for 301 yards and a touchdown against the Giants last week, but he completed just 53.1% of passes along with two interceptions, which ultimately cost the Jaguars the win. Not turning the ball over has been a strength of his throughout the season, so he'll need to make sure that the interceptions don't become a habit in the upcoming weeks. He has a great bounce-back spot against the Titans on Sunday, a team he threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns against in Week 10.
Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction and Best Bet
In the Week 12 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Jaguars as road underdogs:
Don't get me wrong, the Tennessee Titans are still a bad team, but they've quietly improved significantly on offense over the past handful of weeks and are no longer a team we can bank on getting blown out on a weekly basis. In fact, their offense is 14th in the league in success rate, and Cam Ward is now 18th in completion percentage over expected.
The Jaguars continue to be one of the best teams in the NFL, and this bet on the Titans isn't a matter of me overreacting to their loss to the Giants, but any time there's a spread of two touchdowns or more, I have to look for reasons that the underdog can cover. I've seen enough from the Tennessee offense to believe they can keep this game within two touchdowns.
It's worth noting that the Jaguars have gotten "lucky" to an extent so far this season, leading the league in average turnover margin (+0.8) due to a fumble recovery rate of 75%, the fifth-best in the nation. They also have the fifth-highest third-down conversion over-expected rate.
I think Jacksonville wins this game, but fails to cover the 14.5-point spread.
Pick: Jaguars +14.5 (-116) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets