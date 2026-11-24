The Jacksonville Jaguars were cruising through the NFL and were making a case to be the league's best team, but a Week 11 upset loss to the New York Giants knocked them down a peg.

The good news for the Jags as that they couldn't have asked for a better bounce back spot in Week 12 when the return home to take on the 1-9 Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars beat the Titans 40-23 just two weeks ago in Week 10. Can Jacksonville have a repeat performance on Sunday?

Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Titans +14.5 (-116)

Jaguars -14.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Titans +770

Jaguars -1240

Total

OVER 47.5 (-114)

UNDER 47.5 (-105)

Titans vs. Jaguars How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 29

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: EverBank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Titans record: 1-9

Jaguars record: 7-3

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Trends

Jaguars are 5-0 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Titans are 4-6 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-0 in the Titans' last five games

Jaguars are 6-4 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-1 in the Jaguars' last five games

Titans vs. Jaguars Injury Reports

Titans Injury Report

Dan Moore Jr., OT - Questionable

Terrell Burgess, S - Questionable

Cor'Dale Flott, CB - Questionable

Tony Adams, S - Questionable

Jaylen Harrell, LB - IR

Jaguars Injury Report

Danny Striggow, DE - Questionable

Matt Dickerson, DE - Questionable

Robert Hainsey, C - Questionable

Bhayshul Tuten, RB - Questionable

Walker Little, OT - Questionable

Titans vs. Jaguars Key Player to Watch

Trevor Lawrence, QB - Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence threw for 301 yards and a touchdown against the Giants last week, but he completed just 53.1% of passes along with two interceptions, which ultimately cost the Jaguars the win. Not turning the ball over has been a strength of his throughout the season, so he'll need to make sure that the interceptions don't become a habit in the upcoming weeks. He has a great bounce-back spot against the Titans on Sunday, a team he threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns against in Week 10.

Titans vs. Jaguars Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 12 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Jaguars as road underdogs:

Don't get me wrong, the Tennessee Titans are still a bad team, but they've quietly improved significantly on offense over the past handful of weeks and are no longer a team we can bank on getting blown out on a weekly basis. In fact, their offense is 14th in the league in success rate, and Cam Ward is now 18th in completion percentage over expected.

The Jaguars continue to be one of the best teams in the NFL, and this bet on the Titans isn't a matter of me overreacting to their loss to the Giants, but any time there's a spread of two touchdowns or more, I have to look for reasons that the underdog can cover. I've seen enough from the Tennessee offense to believe they can keep this game within two touchdowns.

It's worth noting that the Jaguars have gotten "lucky" to an extent so far this season, leading the league in average turnover margin (+0.8) due to a fumble recovery rate of 75%, the fifth-best in the nation. They also have the fifth-highest third-down conversion over-expected rate.

I think Jacksonville wins this game, but fails to cover the 14.5-point spread.

Pick: Jaguars +14.5 (-116) via DraftKings

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