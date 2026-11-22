Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson missed the team's win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 with a wrist injury, but he returned to practice ahead of Sunday night's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

Officially, Hockenson is off the injury report and expected to play in this NFC showdown.

TJ Hockenson (wrist) not listed on injury repot for Week 11. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2026

Hockenson's return comes at a perfect time for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, as receiverJordan Addison is out on Sunday after undergoing surgery on his thumb earlier in the week. Addison is expected to return this season, but he won't play in this matchup.

Through eight games in the 2026 campaign, Hockenson has 35 catches on 44 targets for 328 yards and three scores. He's played 66.8 percent of the Vikings' snaps in 2026, and he should have a pretty big role in the passing game with Cousins at quarterback.

Still, I'm targeting another Minnesota pass catcher for my favorite prop bet on Sunday night.

Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. 49ers

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson 7+ Receptions (-153)

The Vikings have really looked to get Jefferson involved over the last few weeks, targeting him nine, 11 and 13 times over his last three games.

He saw a season-high in targets against the Packers in Week 10 with Cousins at quarterback, and it led to a nine-catch game. It was just the second time this season that Jefferson caught seven or more passes.

The star wideout could be in line for a big game against a 49ers defense that is 16th in EPA/Pass and has allowed the sixth-most completions in the NFL in the 2026 season.

Jefferson has 64 targets and 40 catches in eight games despite some awful QB play for most of the season. With Cousins looking to pepper him with looks, I expect the former LSU star to get back to his peak form down the stretch of the regular season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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