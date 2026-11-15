Is T.J. Hockenson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Packers in NFL Week 10)

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered an injury in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, and he's set to miss his first game of the 2026 season in Week 10.

The former first-round pick has been ruled out against the Green Bay Packers with wrist and chest injuries.

TJ Hockenson (wrist, chest) ruled out for Week 10. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 13, 2026

Losing Hockenson is a serious blow to a Minnesota offense that will have a new quarterback in Kirk Cousins in Week 10. The Vikings traded for Cousins ahead of Tuesday's deadline, and they've seen their odds in this game improve by two points from +4.5 to +2.5.

Still, Hockenson's injury can't be taken lightly, as he's been one of the better pass catchers in an offense that has struggled to move the ball through the air.

In eight games, Hockenson has 35 catches on 44 targets for 328 yards and three scores. He's caught at least four passes in each of the last three games and five of the team's eight games overall. The former first-round pick had a 13-catch game earlier this season and reeled in four passes for 36 yards and a score in Week 1 against Green Bay.

With Hockenson out, I'm targeting another Vikings pass catcher for one of my favorite props in Week 10.

Best Vikings Prop Bet vs. Packers in Week 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Justin Jefferson OVER 82.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Cousins and Justin Jefferson have plenty of chemistry from their previous seasons playing together, and I expect it to be on full display against Green Bay.

Jefferson’s numbers are way down this season due to the Viking’s poor quarterback play, yet he still had eight catches for 92 yards and two scores in the season opener against Green Bay.

Cousins has been able to get the ball to his top targets this season (Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker in Las Vegas), and Jefferson remains one of the elite route runners in the league.

Overall, the former first-round pick has 31 catches (on 51 targets) for 393 yards and four scores this season. With Hockenson out and Jordan Addison questionable, Jefferson should be the No. 1 option in the passing game for Minnesota on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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