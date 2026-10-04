Is Tony Pollard Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Ravens in NFL Week 4)

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard missed some practice time early in the week, but he was a full participant on Thursday and Friday.

As a result, the veteran back is off the injury report for Week 4 while his counterpart -- Tyjae Spears -- is listed as questionable.

Tony Pollard (foot) not listed on injury report for Week 4.



Tyjae Spears (ankle) listed questionable but fully practices Friday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 2, 2026

The Titans may lean on Pollard in Week 4, as the veteran has carried the ball 31 times over the last two weeks for 138 yards. He's averaging well over four yards per carry in the 2026 season, proving to be one of the more effective options for a struggling Tennessee offense.

Tennessee is a massive underdog against the 2-1 Baltimore Ravens, and it may look to slow this game down by controlling things on the ground.

Pollard has been very durable in his NFL career, playing at least 15 games in every single season. So, it shouldn't be a surprise that he's off the injury report and expected to play in this game.

Here's a look at my favorite prop for Pollard in this Week 4 clash.

Best Tony Pollard Prop Bet vs. Ravens

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tony Pollard OVER 12.5 Rush Attempts (-129)

After receiving just seven carries in Week 1, Pollard has handled a pretty major workload in each of the last two weeks.

He had 14 carries for 64 yards in Week 2 and 17 carries for 74 yards in Week 3, pushing his season average to 4.6 yards per carry.

Baltimore is just 20th in the NFL in EPA/Rush, so the Titans may lean on Pollard and Spears more to take pressure off of second-year quarterback Cam Ward.

Pollard averaged over 16 carries a game in his first season with the Titans and over 14 last season. I think he's slightly undervalued at this number in Week 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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