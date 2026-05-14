Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Sabres, Golden Knights-Ducks)

There are only two Conference Semifinals series still going in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and there could be just one after tonight.

The Buffalo Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens in a crucial Game 5 in the Eastern Conference, while the Vegas Golden Knights look to eliminate the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 in the Western Conference.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, May 14.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, May 14

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Montreal Canadiens (+102) at Buffalo Sabres

Anaheim Ducks (-108) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+114) vs. Minnesota Wild

I broke down this pick in the Canadiens vs. Sabres betting preview :

The Canadiens have been the better team overall in this series, but that’s not to say that the Sabres don’t deserve to have it tied 2-2.

Montreal has shown that it can go on the road and win big games. They won both Games 5 and 7 in Tampa Bay in the first round, and got a 5-1 win in Buffalo in Game 2.

Goaltending is huge in the playoffs. Dobes is someone that the Canadiens have confidence in, while the Sabres have already used both of their netminders.

I’ll back the Canadiens as slight road underdogs tonight.

Anaheim Ducks (-108) vs. Vegas Golden Knights

I explained in the Golden Knights vs. Ducks betting preview why I like Anaheim to force a Game 7 tonight:

I don’t expect the zig-zag nature of this series to stop now.

The Golden Knights have been without Mark Stone for the past two games. Stone is a key part of Vegas’ team, and while the Knights were able to claw out an overtime win at home, his potential absence looms large on the road.

Vegas will also be without defenseman Brayden McNabb, who was suspended one game for his hit on Ryan Poehling.

I’ll take the Ducks one more time at home.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.