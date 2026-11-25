The NHL has a big 14-game slate on Wednesday night ahead of an off day for Thanksgiving.

I’m targeting a road favorite, a high-scoring game in Washington, and a low-scoring game in Dallas for my NHL best bets on Wednesday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Nov. 25.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 25

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New Jersey Devils (-155) at Columbus Blue Jackets

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals OVER 6.5 (-102)

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars UNDER 5.5 (+102)

New Jersey Devils (-155) at Columbus Blue Jackets

The Devils and Blue Jackets complete a quick home-and-home set tonight in Columbus. New Jersey won 3-2 at home as a -200 favorite, and we’re now getting a price that’s 45 cents cheaper in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets are 6-6-0 at home this season, so I don’t think the change in venue warrants such a price adjustment. They also lost all three games to superior teams on their last homestand.

Connor Hellebuyck has been terrific since being traded to the Devils. He gives New Jersey a distinct advantage in the crease over either Jet Greaves or Cam Talbot.

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals OVER 6.5 (-102)

The Flyers have turned things around in recent weeks, while the Capitals have gone on a downswing. Philadelphia has seen an uptick in scoring, potting at least four goals in three straight games and in four of its last five contests.

Goaltending has been an issue for the Caps recently, as Washington has yielded at least five goals in five straight games and seven of its last nine contests.

The Capitals are one of the most profitable teams when it comes to betting the OVER this season, and the Flyers have trended that way recently as well. On top of that, the Caps beat the Flyers 5-2 last month at home.

Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars UNDER 5.5 (+102)

We should have a good goalie battle in the Lonestar State tonight with Juuse Saros and Jake Oettinger facing off. They both have save percentages well above .900, which is impressive in today’s NHL.

The Stars played a pair of OVER games against Vegas recently, but got back to their usual style of play with a 1-0 win against the Penguins over the weekend. They’re now 15-8 to the UNDER this season, which is one of the best marks in the league.

Nashville has gone OVER in each of its last two games, but Justus Annunen started one of them, and the other came against a Pittsburgh team that plays a lot of higher-scoring games.

It was a 2-1 Predators win back on Oct. 3, and I could see another 2-1 or 3-2 game tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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