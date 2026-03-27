Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Red Wings-Sabres, Blackhawks-Rangers, Connor Bedard)

The NHL starts the weekend with a modest two-game slate on Friday night.

I’m targeting a home favorite, a road underdog, and a young superstar for my picks tonight.

Read on as I break down my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, March 27.

NHL Best Bets for Friday, March 27

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Sabres (-155) vs. Red Wings

Chicago Blackhawks (+145) at Rangers

Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+155) at Rangers

Buffalo Sabres (-155) vs. Red Wings

The Sabres host the Red Wings in a key game for both teams. Buffalo is battling with Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic, and the Red Wings are in the thick of the race after falling out of a playoff spot.

Buffalo returned home from a long road trip and got a point in an overtime loss to Boston. Meanwhile, the Red Wings are back on the road after a 2-2-0 homestand.

Detroit went 1-2-1 on its last road trip, and is now just 18-12-5 on the road this season. On the other hand, Buffalo is 22-9-4 at home.

Chicago Blackhawks (+145) at Rangers

The Rangers are 9-18-7 at home this season. They don’t deserve to be -175 favorites against anyone, even if the Blackhawks played last night in Philadelphia.

Chicago has been pesky this month, playing spoiler against teams like the Wild and Islanders.

The Blackhawks shut out the Rangers 3-0 back in December. I have to fade New York at home tonight.

Connor Bedard Anytime Goalscorer (+155) at Rangers

Connor Bedard scored the Blackhawks’ lone goal in Philadelphia last night. He now has 30 goals in 59 games this season, including 7 goals in 15 games since the Olympic break.

Bedard had a goal and an assist in the win over the Rangers in December and will arguably be the best player on the ice at Madison Square Garden tonight. I’ll grab these plus odds for him to stay hot.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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