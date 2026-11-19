We have a dozen games on the docket in the NHL on Thursday night.

There are a few interesting games on the slate, including the Canadiens visiting the Hurricanes, the Lightning hosting the Oilers, and the Stars and Golden Knights closing out their two-game set.

I’m targeting a home favorite, road underdog, and high-scoring game in Colorado for my NHL best bets on Thursday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Nov. 19.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, Nov. 19

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Capitals (-135) vs. Buffalo Sabres

New York Islanders (-102) at Winnipeg Jets

Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche OVER 6.5 (-125)

Washington Capitals (-135) vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Capitals have been going through it recently, losing three straight and five of their last seven games after a solid stretch. However, all of those losses were against some of the top teams in the league. They now get a bit of a reprieve with Buffalo coming to town.

The Sabres are struggling quite a bit themselves, losing five in a row, including to the Blackhawks and Flyers in their last three games. Buffalo is now 8-9-4 on the season and 4-3-4 on the road.

The Caps are 7-5-0 at home and beat the Sabres 4-3 in overtime earlier this season. I’ll back them again tonight at home.

New York Islanders (-102) at Winnipeg Jets

The Islanders bring a three-game winning streak into Winnipeg against a Jets team that just saw their six-game winning streak snapped.

The Jets were riding the wave of power play success and good vibes from their emotional win over the Devils, and they’re a team where one loss can send them in the opposite direction.

New York just got a bit healthier with Mat Barzal back, and the Islanders have won their last three games by at least three goals each.

I think the Islanders are the better team, and Winnipeg’s home-ice advantage doesn’t warrant the Jets being favored tonight.

Anaheim Ducks at Colorado Avalanche OVER 6.5 (-125)

The Avalanche mustered just one goal last night in Utah, and are without Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, but they should be able to get a few on the board against this Ducks team.

Anaheim has allowed 85 goals in 22 games this season, and just played to an 8-6 loss in St. Louis last time out. The Ducks have now gone OVER the total in three straight games and 15 off 22 this season, with the Avs also trending to the OVER at 14-8.

The Ducks play pond hockey out there, and even with this total juiced up a bit, I think it’s worth taking tonight in Colorado.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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