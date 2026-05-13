Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Wild-Avalanche, Martin Necas)

Another team can punch their ticket to the Conference Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night.

The Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild with a chance to close out their Western Conference Semifinals series.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, May 13.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, May 13

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+114) vs. Minnesota Wild

Martin Necas OVER 0.5 Assists (-115) vs. Wild

Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (+114) vs. Minnesota Wild

I broke down this pick in the Wild vs. Avalanche betting preview :

I’m not necessarily surprised that the Avalanche are over -200 favorites – they were -184 in Game 1 and -205 in Game 2, after all –, but I’m not sure if I can pull the trigger on them at this price.

I’ll instead go with the Avalanche on the puck line at +114. All three of their wins have come by three goals in this series, and the Wild should be aggressive with pulling the goalie in desperation during an elimination game.

The Avs have outclassed most of the league this season, and will continue to do so tonight at home.

Martin Necas OVER 0.5 Assists (-115) vs. Wild

I explained in the Wild vs. Avalanche betting preview why I like Martin Necas to stay hot:

Martin Necas is starting to make his presence felt in the playoffs. After recording two assists in the first-round sweep of the Kings, the top-line winger already has six assists through four games in this series.

Necas opened things up with a three-assist performance in Game 1, had another helper in Game 2, and then got a pair of apples on Monday night in Minnesota.

The winger has been a great playmaker for the Avalanche, and had 62 assists in 78 games this regular season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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