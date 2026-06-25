NBA Finals Odds for Every Team After the Draft and Before Free Agency
The 2026 NBA offseason is off to a roaring start, and it has caused a shake up in the odds to win the NBA Finals.
The biggest domino of the offseason fell prior to the 2026 NBA Draft, as two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was traded to the Miami Heat for a package that included multiple first-round picks, Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and more. The deal sent Miami into the top five in the odds to win the Finals last season, even though Antetokounmpo hasn’t been out of the first round of the playoffs since 2022.
That wasn’t the only major move around the draft, as the Minnesota Timberwolves blew up their roster, dumping Julius Randle to Brooklyn prior to the draft before trading Naz Reid and a bunch of draft picks to the Charlotte Hornets for LaMelo Ball.
Anthony Edwards and company are sixth in the odds to win the title, but the team is going to look much different from the one that made the Western Conference Finals in the 2024-25 season.
Plus, we had the draft!
AJ Dybantsa was the No. 1 overall pick, but players like Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and others could make an immediate impact for teams that have a shot to get in the play-in mix in the 2026-27 season.
Here’s where everything stands heading into free agency, which is set to begin on June 30.
2026-27 NBA Finals Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +250
- San Antonio Spurs: +260
- Boston Celtics: +650
- New York Knicks: +700
- Miami Heat: +1800
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +2200
- Detroit Pistons: +2500
- Denver Nuggets: +2500
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3000
- Indiana Pacers: +4000
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000
- Houston Rockets: +4500
- Philadelphia 76ers: +5500
- Golden State Warriors: +6000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +8000
- Orlando Magic: +8000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +9000
- Atlanta Hawks: +9000
- Charlotte Hornets: +10000
- Toronto Raptors: +10000
- Washington Wizards: +12000
- Phoenix Suns: +12000
- Dallas Mavericks: +12000
- Utah Jazz: +18000
- Brooklyn Nets: +25000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +25000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +25000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +50000
- Chicago Bulls: +70000
- Sacramento Kings: +100000
Biggest NBA Finals Odds Movement
There has been some movement at the top of the odds, as the Oklahoma City Thunder (+250) are now the favorite to win the title after the San Antonio Spurs held that spot following the NBA Finals.
The defending champion New York Knicks (+700) remain the No. 4 team in the odds, which is pretty shocking after they put together a 16-3 run in the 2026 postseason.
Minnesota’s odds shot up on Thursday morning following its deal for Ball, moving from +3000 to +2200. The Miami Heat (+1800) also saw their title odds make a major leap after acquiring Antetokounmpo prior to the 2026 NBA Draft.
From the draft, Peterson (the No. 2 overall pick) was the only player that really changed his team’s odds to win the title. Widely regarded as the best player in the draft prior to the 2025-26 season, Peterson fell to Utah at No. 2, joining a solid core that has Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Keyonte George already in the fold.
The Jazz went from +20000 to +18000 to win the title next season after selecting the former Kansas guard.
There is going to be even more movement as the offseason rolls on, especially with the future of players like LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and many more up in the air.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2