NBA Finals Odds for Every Team After the Draft and Before Free Agency

The 2026 NBA offseason is off to a roaring start, and it has caused a shake up in the odds to win the NBA Finals.

The biggest domino of the offseason fell prior to the 2026 NBA Draft, as two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was traded to the Miami Heat for a package that included multiple first-round picks, Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and more. The deal sent Miami into the top five in the odds to win the Finals last season, even though Antetokounmpo hasn’t been out of the first round of the playoffs since 2022.

That wasn’t the only major move around the draft, as the Minnesota Timberwolves blew up their roster, dumping Julius Randle to Brooklyn prior to the draft before trading Naz Reid and a bunch of draft picks to the Charlotte Hornets for LaMelo Ball.

Anthony Edwards and company are sixth in the odds to win the title, but the team is going to look much different from the one that made the Western Conference Finals in the 2024-25 season.

Plus, we had the draft!

AJ Dybantsa was the No. 1 overall pick, but players like Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and others could make an immediate impact for teams that have a shot to get in the play-in mix in the 2026-27 season.

Here’s where everything stands heading into free agency, which is set to begin on June 30.

2026-27 NBA Finals Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Oklahoma City Thunder: +250

San Antonio Spurs: +260

Boston Celtics: +650

New York Knicks: +700

Miami Heat: +1800

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2200

Detroit Pistons: +2500

Denver Nuggets: +2500

Los Angeles Lakers: +3000

Indiana Pacers: +4000

Cleveland Cavaliers: +4000

Houston Rockets: +4500

Philadelphia 76ers: +5500

Golden State Warriors: +6000

Los Angeles Clippers: +8000

Orlando Magic: +8000

Portland Trail Blazers: +9000

Atlanta Hawks: +9000

Charlotte Hornets: +10000

Toronto Raptors: +10000

Washington Wizards: +12000

Phoenix Suns: +12000

Dallas Mavericks: +12000

Utah Jazz: +18000

Brooklyn Nets: +25000

New Orleans Pelicans: +25000

Milwaukee Bucks: +25000

Memphis Grizzlies: +50000

Chicago Bulls: +70000

Sacramento Kings: +100000

Biggest NBA Finals Odds Movement

There has been some movement at the top of the odds, as the Oklahoma City Thunder (+250) are now the favorite to win the title after the San Antonio Spurs held that spot following the NBA Finals.

The defending champion New York Knicks (+700) remain the No. 4 team in the odds, which is pretty shocking after they put together a 16-3 run in the 2026 postseason.

Minnesota’s odds shot up on Thursday morning following its deal for Ball, moving from +3000 to +2200. The Miami Heat (+1800) also saw their title odds make a major leap after acquiring Antetokounmpo prior to the 2026 NBA Draft.

From the draft, Peterson (the No. 2 overall pick) was the only player that really changed his team’s odds to win the title. Widely regarded as the best player in the draft prior to the 2025-26 season, Peterson fell to Utah at No. 2, joining a solid core that has Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Keyonte George already in the fold.

The Jazz went from +20000 to +18000 to win the title next season after selecting the former Kansas guard.

There is going to be even more movement as the offseason rolls on, especially with the future of players like LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and many more up in the air.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .