Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Oct. 23

The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in their home opener on Friday night.

Sacramento suffered a tough 121-96 loss to the Clippers to open the season on Wednesday night. On the other hand, Portland blazed past the Suns by a final score of 124-83 in its home opener that same night, as Damian Lillard dropped 25 in his return.

The Kings were only 22-60 last season, but 15 of those wins did come at home. They lost all four meetings against Portland last year, though.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers -10.5 (-108)

Kings +10.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers -470

Kings +360

Total

231.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Trail Blazers vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 23

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): KUNP, NBCSCA

Trail Blazers record: 0-1

Kings record: 0-1

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Branden Carlson – Out

Shaedon Sharpe – Out

Chris Youngblood – Out

Kings Injury Report

Dylan Cardwell – Out

Malik Monk – Probable

Maxime Raynaud – Out

Ben Simmons – Out

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Damian Lillard OVER 19.5 Points (-114)

Damian Lillard didn’t miss a beat after missing last season due to an Achilles injury. He scored 25 points on 7 of 12 shooting, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

It was a great return to Portland for Lillard, who averaged 25.2 points per game in his first 11 seasons with the club.

The Kings didn’t show much defensively against the Clippers, and while Lillard may not shoot 60% from deep for long, he should still be able to get to the 20-point mark tonight.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Blazers cruised to a win in their home opener, but now they hit the road as big favorites in Sacramento. Portland is clearly a few notches above the Kings, but this line feels a bit long.

The Kings kept it within five to seven points in their two home losses to the Blazers last season. They were also more respectable at home, 15-26 as opposed to 7-34 on the road last year.

I’ll take Sacramento to keep this a single-digit game in its home opener.

Pick: Kings +10.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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