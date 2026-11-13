Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to make it three wins in a row when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

After losing to the Lakers and Spurs on back-to-back nights, the Blazers took both halves of a back-to-back at home against the Thunder. They’re now 8-3 on the season and 3-2 at home.

On the flip side, the Kings have lost four games in a row since upsetting the Mavericks for their first win of the season.

Portland has won five straight meetings against the Kings, including 128-120 earlier this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers -10.5 (-105)

Kings +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers -468

Kings +361

Total

229.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Trail Blazers vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): KUNP, NBCSCA

Trail Blazers record: 8-3

Kings record: 1-10

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Vit Krejci – Out

Ja Morant – Out

Shaedon Sharpe – Out

Chris Youngblood – Out

Kings Injury Report

Precious Achiuwa – Questionable

Alex Karaban – Out

Jonathan Mogbo – Out

Sean Pedulla – Out

Maxime Raynaud – Out

Ben Simmons – Out

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bet

Deni Avdija OVER 30.5 Points + Assists (-117)

Deni Avdija broke out last season with 24.2 points and 6.7 assists per game, and he’s on a similar pace so far this year with 23.0 points and 6.5 assists per contest through his first 11 games.

Avdija has gone OVER 30.5 Points + Assists in eight of 11 games this season after eclipsing this mark in 53% of his games last year. He’s routinely been able to get into the mid-20s in the points column while adding in several assists per game.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Blazers beat the Kings by eight in their first meeting this season, with Sacramento covering the +9.5 spread. The spread is now a point higher, but that’s understandable given how these teams have looked in the last few weeks.

Portland impressed with two wins over the Thunder earlier this week, winning by 20 and 10 at home. The Blazers have been able to pull away from teams better than the Kings, and I think they can get another double-digit win on the road tonight.

Pick: Trail Blazers -10.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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