Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers both bring three-game winning streaks into their NBA Group Play matchup on Friday night.

The Blazers won three in a row to start the season, lost to Memphis at home, then won the first three games on this road trip. That includes an upset win in Denver earlier this week.

The Lakers were favored in their last three wins, and lost as slight -1.5 home favorites to the Blazers back on Oct. 27.

Portland has now won four of the last five meetings against the Lakers.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers +3.5 (-115)

Lakers -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers +130

Lakers -154

Total

231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, SPECSN

Trail Blazers record: 6-1

Lakers record: 7-2

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Vit Krejci – Out

Ja Morant – Out

Shaedon Sharpe – Out

John Tonje – Out

Lakers Injury Report

Cameron Carr – Out

Bronny James – Out

Walker Kessler – Available

Sandro Mamukelashvili – Questionable

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 Three Pointers (-126)

Luka Doncic is on fire to start the season. He’s averaging 38.5 points on 49.5% shooting, including 43.1% from downtown.

Doncic has made at least five three-pointers in seven of eight games so far this season, only failing to do so on Oct. 23 against the Clippers. He’s made not only five but at least six three-pointers in his last six games, including a 6-of-15 performance against the Blazers.

I’d even consider taking OVER 5.5 three pointers at +147 tonight.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

The Lakers are in better form than when they hosted the Trail Blazers a few weeks ago, but so is Portland.

Both of these teams haven’t played too many close games this season, but I think that changes tonight. I could also see the Blazers winning this one outright.

Pick: Trail Blazers +3.5 (-115)

Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet. Win or lose, you will receive $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.