Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
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The Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers both bring three-game winning streaks into their NBA Group Play matchup on Friday night.
The Blazers won three in a row to start the season, lost to Memphis at home, then won the first three games on this road trip. That includes an upset win in Denver earlier this week.
The Lakers were favored in their last three wins, and lost as slight -1.5 home favorites to the Blazers back on Oct. 27.
Portland has now won four of the last five meetings against the Lakers.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Trail Blazers +3.5 (-115)
- Lakers -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Trail Blazers +130
- Lakers -154
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 6
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, SPECSN
- Trail Blazers record: 6-1
- Lakers record: 7-2
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Vit Krejci – Out
- Ja Morant – Out
- Shaedon Sharpe – Out
- John Tonje – Out
Lakers Injury Report
- Cameron Carr – Out
- Bronny James – Out
- Walker Kessler – Available
- Sandro Mamukelashvili – Questionable
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Luka Doncic OVER 4.5 Three Pointers (-126)
Luka Doncic is on fire to start the season. He’s averaging 38.5 points on 49.5% shooting, including 43.1% from downtown.
Doncic has made at least five three-pointers in seven of eight games so far this season, only failing to do so on Oct. 23 against the Clippers. He’s made not only five but at least six three-pointers in his last six games, including a 6-of-15 performance against the Blazers.
I’d even consider taking OVER 5.5 three pointers at +147 tonight.
Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
The Lakers are in better form than when they hosted the Trail Blazers a few weeks ago, but so is Portland.
Both of these teams haven’t played too many close games this season, but I think that changes tonight. I could also see the Blazers winning this one outright.
Pick: Trail Blazers +3.5 (-115)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop