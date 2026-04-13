Trail Blazers vs. Suns Opening Odds for NBA Play-In Tournament (Can Phoenix Win Tourney Debut?)

The No. 7 seed in the Western Conference is on the line when the Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.

While the winner will advance to the NBA Playoffs, the loser of the NBA Play-In Tournament matchup will face off against whoever wins the Clippers vs. Warriors game.

The winner will go on to face the loser of the Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers game for a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

Phoenix beat the Blazers in the first two meetings before a low-scoring 92-77 Portland victory on February 22.

Let’s get right into the opening odds for Trail Blazers vs. Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, April 14.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Trail Blazers +4.5 (-115)

Suns -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Trail Blazers +140

Suns -166

Total

228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Suns went 25-16 at home this season, so it’s not surprising to see them as favorites in this one. Meanwhile, Portland was just 18-23 on the road.

The first two meetings went OVER the total before the extremely low-scoring Portland win on February 22.

Can Phoenix win NBA Play-In Debut?

This will be the Suns’ first time participating in the NBA Play-In Tournament. They avoided it in the first few years, but didn’t qualify last season.

The Trail Blazers don’t have a ton of Play-In experience either, taking down Memphis as the No. 8 seed to clinch their spot in the postseason back in 2020.

History is on Phoenix's side here as the No. 7 seed is 8-2 in the Play-In Game and 2-0 in the No. 8 seed game. Meanwhile, the No. 8 seed has advanced just four times to the No. 7’s perfect 10-for-10 record.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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