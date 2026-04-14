Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Play-In Tournament

A playoff spot is on the line on Tuesday night, as the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker (No. 7 in the West) host the No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers with the No. 7 seed on the line.

Tuesday’s winner will clinch a playoff spot – Phoenix is -600 to make the playoffs while Portland is -310 – and take on the San Antonio Spurs (No. 2 in the West) in the first round. The Spurs will likely be massive favorites in that series, but a playoff berth would be a huge step forward for both of these teams this season.

Phoenix has defied expectations in the 2025-26 campaign, rebounding from a rough 2024-25 season where it missed the playoffs. Even with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal no longer with the franchise, the Suns transformed their identity, ranking ninth in the league in defensive rating under first-year head coach Jordan Ott.

The Suns won two of the three meetings against the Blazers during the regular season, but Portland weathered the storm all year, picking up two huge wins over the Los Angeles Clippers in the final weeks of the regular season to clinch the No. 8 seed in the West.

Deni Avdija – an All-Star this season – and the Blazers posted the eighth-best net rating in the NBA over their final 15 games, and they have a nice mix of young talent (Avdija, Donovan Clingan, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara) with some heady veterans like Jrue Holiday that have a ton of playoff experience.

Does that help the Blazers pull off a potential upset on Tuesday?

Oddsmakers have the Suns favored by two possessions on Tuesday, though they finished uner .500 against the spread as home favorites. Still, the Blazers were five games under .500 on the road and just 16-33 against teams that were .500 or better during the regular season.

Let’s take a look at the latest betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Blazers +3.5 (-105)

Suns -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Blazers: +140

Suns: -166

Total

217.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Trail Blazers vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 14

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Blazers record: 42-40

Suns record: 45-37

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Injury Reports

Blazers Injury Report

Jerami Grant – questionable

Damian Lillard – out

Suns Injury Report

Grayson Allen – questionable

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Devin Booker OVER 27.5 Points (-104)

Devin Booker has been to an NBA Finals before, and he should step up for the Suns in this play-in matchup.

The star guard is going to be fresh after resting in the final two games of the regular season, and prior to that, Booker had been on an insane scoring tear.

An All-Star this season, DBook is averaging 29.0 points per game over his last 20 games (since March 1), taking 20.5 shots per game during that stretch. That volume is huge for Booker, and he’s the clear-cut No. 1 option in this Suns offense.

Since March 1, Booker has scored 28 or more points in 11 of 20 matchups. After missing two games against the Blazers in the regular season, Booker is worth a look on Tuesday night.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

Two of the three meetings between these teams finished with 237 or more points, but the final meeting in late February was a 92-77 win for Portland.

I’m not putting too much stock into a game that happened nearly two months ago, but there are a couple of key trends that support an UNDER bet on Tuesday.

First off, Phoenix has the No. 9 defensive rating in the NBA this season, and it ranks seventh in the league in defensive rating at home (111.1). So, Jordan Ott’s group is going to compete on that end of the floor, even if it isn’t loaded with playoff experience up and down the roster.

I want to stay away from a side in this game, as the Blazers had the eight-best net rating in the entire NBA to close out the regular season (final 15 games). Portland is more than capable of pulling off an upset, especially since the Suns were just 17th in net rating during that same stretch.

When it comes to the UNDER , there are two key trends that I can’t look past:

The UNDER hit in 27 of the Suns’ 41 home games

The UNDER hit in 24 of the Blazers’ 41 road games

Portland wasn’t as good defensively as the Suns during the regular season 12th in defensive rating), but it also ranked just 21st in the league in offensive rating (Phoenix was 17th).

So, we could see a defensive battle in this matchup, especially since there may be some play-in jitters from two teams without a ton of postseason experience.

Pick: UNDER 217.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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