Is Travis Etienne Jr. Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Saints in NFL Week 4)

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. has been ruled out for Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons and was placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered earlier this season.

Etienne will miss at least four weeks with the issue, leaving Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson as the Saints' options out of the backfield.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kamara is expected to handle the majority of the workload for the Saints while Etienne is sidelined.

Rap: Alvin Kamara expected to "carry the load" with Travis Etienne on IR. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 1, 2026

A former first-round pick, Etienne signed with the Saints in the offseason and has played 50.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps through three weeks. He's carried the ball 30 times for 128 yards (4.3 yards per carry) while adding 11 catches for 51 yards through the air.

The veteran running back has yet to find the end zone in 2026.

Kamara and Miller have both mixed into this backfield rotation already this season, and Kamara could have a bellcow role on Monday for the first time in 2026.

Let's take a look at one prop that I like for the Saints' ground attack in this NFC South showdown.

Best Saints Prop Bet vs. Falcons in NFL Week 4

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kendre Miller Anytime TD (+350)

Even though Kamara is expected to handle the majority of the workload at running back, I think there is some value on Miller to score in this Week 4 showdown.

Miller found the end zone for New Orleans in Week 1, and he could have an expanded role on Monday with Etienne dealing with a hamstring injury.

Kamara missed Week 1, leading to Miller operating in a change-of-pace role. He handled nine carries for 30 yards and a score, playing 28.9 percent of the team’s snaps. Then, in Week 3, Miller received four carries for 14 yards while playing 18.9 percent of the snaps.

Etienne has handled the majority of the snaps in this backfield in 2026, so there’s a ton of work to be had in Week 4. Kamara has jumped all the way up to +115 to find the end zone, but I don’t mind Miller at this price since he already scored on a red zone carry once in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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