Is Travis Etienne Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Saints in NFL Week 10)

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. has not played since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury, and he's officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Etienne is on injured reserve, but it was reported on Saturday that the Saints plan to activate him and play him in Week 10.

The Saints plan to activate RB Travis Etienne Jr. from injured reserve today, putting him in line to return to action Sunday vs. the Panthers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 14, 2026

That's great news for this backfield, as New Orleans is averaging just 3.8 yards per carry as a team and has the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the league through nine weeks.

Etienne entered the season as a potential bellcow in this offense after the Saints signed him away from the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

Over the first three weeks, Etienne played 50.9 percent of the team's offensive snaps, carrying the ball 30 times for 128 yards (4.3 yards per carry) while also adding 11 catches for 51 yards. He should step into a prominent role in Week 10, as veteran Alvin Kamara is clearly more equipped to handle a change-of-pace role at this stage in his career.

With Etienne in line to return, I'm targeting him in the prop market against a shaky Carolina run defense.

Best Travis Etienne Jr. Prop Bet vs. Panthers in NFL Week 10

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Travis Etienne Jr. Anytime TD (+115)

I'm shying away from any attempts or yardage props for Etienne, ans it's unclear how the Saints will use him in a crowded backfield.

Alvin Kamar, Audric Estime and others have handled the workload in recent weeks, and while Etienne could walk into a bellcow role, the team may want to ease him in after he dealt with a soft-tissue injury.

So, instead, I'm going to take him to find the end zone against a weak Carolina run defense. This season, the Panthers are allowing 4.6 yards per carry, and they've given up a league-high 13 rushing touchdowns.

Etienne should be involved as both a rusher and a receiver, although he didn't find the end zone in his first three games this season.

Still, Carolina is a bottom-10 team in EPA/Rush, so I expect the Saints' offense to rely on the ground game a little more than usual in Week 10.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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