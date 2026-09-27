Is Travis Etienne Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Saints in NFL Week 3)

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etiennee Jr. missed practice time early this week with a hamstring injury, but he's off the injury report for Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore said that the star back will play in Week 3, which is a big boost to a New Orleans offense that has impressed to open the 2026 season.

Moore: Travis Etienne (hamstring) will play Week 3. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 25, 2026

Still, Etienne's role is a little up in the air heading into Week 3 even though he signed a major free-agent deal with the Saints in the offseason.

This season, Etienne hs just 17 carries in two games, rushing for 71 yards. He also has nine receptions on 11 targets for 38 yards.

The return of Saints franchise legend Alvin Kamara certainly ate into Etienne's workload in Week 3, as he went from 16 touches to just 10, playing 54.4 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Could that be a trend for the offseason addition going forward?

Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the Saints running back in Week 3 against the Raiders.

Best Travis Etienne Jr. Prop Bet vs. Raiders

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Travis Etienne Jr. UNDER 10.5 Rush Attempts (-118)

So far this seson, Etienne has played just 57.0 percent of the offensive snaps for the Saints, and he ceded work to Alvin Kamara in Week 2 with the veteran back in action.

That's not a good sign for him going forward in this backfield, especially since Kendre Miller has also factored into this backfield through two weeks.

Etienne has nine and eight carries in his first two games, receivingg 16 touches in Week 1 and just 10 in Week 2. I think it's a stretch to expect him to carry ball the 11 or more times in Week 3, especially since he's nursing a hamstring issue.

Plus, the Raiders are No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season. I expect the Saints to lean more on their passing game in Week 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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