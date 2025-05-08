Truist Championship Best Bets Today: Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas vs. Tommy Fleetwood
The sixth signature event on the PGA Tour's calendar is set to begin today.
Instead of the usual host, Quail Hollow, this year's edition of the tournament will take place at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course. It will also serve as the final warmup before next week's PGA Championship, the second major of the year.
You can find out my best full tournament bets in my betting preview, but in this article, we're going to focus on the first round alone.
Truist Championship Round 1 Bets
- Tommy Fleetwood +235 vs. Rory McIlroy/Justin Thomas
- Ludvig Aberg +135 vs. Russell Henley/Sepp Straka
- Tony Finau Round 1 Score OVER 69.5 (-110)
Tommy Fleetwood +235 vs. Rory McIlroy/Justin Thomas
Tommy Fleetwood is my pick to win the whole event, so why not target him in the first round? He's been placed in a tough threesome with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, but sportsbooks are giving him the longest odds of the three to finish with the best Round 1 score.
McIlroy may need a round or two to shake off some rust in his first individual event since winning the Masters in thrilling fashion last month. Justin Thomas is coming into this event off a win at the RBC Heritage, but his struggles off the tee at times this season could come back to haunt him at the Wissahickon Course.
I'll take a shoot on the Englishman as a bit of a dark horse to win this group in the first round.
Ludvig Aberg +135 vs. Russell Henley/Sepp Straka
Ludvig Aberg's elite driving ability may give him a leg up on the competition this week. Wissahickon isn't a long golf course, but length and accuracy off the tee are going to be a significant advantage on some of these holes. It's time for him to find his form ahead of next week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, a course that fits his style perfectly.
I'm going to bank on Russell Henley and Sepp Straka's lack of big-time distance off the tee being enough to give Aberg the edge in this first round threesome. Straka's poor chipping could also prove to be an issue at a Tillinghast design.
Tony Finau Round 1 Score OVER 69.5 (-110)
I'm out on Tony Finau in a big way. He has been horrific since a T5 finish at the Genesis Invitational, not finishing better than T32 in his last six starts. He's losing strokes all over the place, including his short game. With reports of how difficult Wissahickon is expected to play, this is not the time for him to find his form.
I don't think he shoots under par on Thursday.
