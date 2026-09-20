Is Tua Tagovailoa Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Panthers vs. Falcons in NFL Week 2)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed Week 1 of the 2026 season with an oblique injury that he suffered in practice, and he’s listed as doubtful in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers.

Tagovailoa was unable to practice early in the week, which always was an ominous sign for his chances of playing against the Panthers.

The Falcons have a ton of quarterback injury issues with Michael Penix Jr. (ACL recovery, out) also missing the first two weeks of the season, leading to Cooper Rush getting the start in the season opener against Pittsburgh. Atlanta is expected to start Rush again on Sunday.

Falcons QB updates, per @RapSheet:



• Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) won't play Week 2

• Michael Penix Jr. (knee) return is "coming soon"

• Cooper Rush (back) will likely start Week 2 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 17, 2026

As a result, the Falcons are 2.5-point underdogs in the odds at DraftKings for this matchup. The Falcons opened as 1.5-point favorites, but the market quickly flipped towards Bryce Young and the Panthers, moving them to 2.5-point favorites on the road.

Both of these teams lost in Week 1, but Carolina’s offense was one of the best in the league despite a blowout loss against the Chicago Bears.

Tagovailoa didn’t exactly impress in the preseason, so it’s hard to imagine the line moving much for Atlanta if he was playing in this game.

Sports Illustrated spoke to several oddsmakers about the Falcons’ quarterback room, and it seems that all three quarterbacks are viewed pretty similarly heading into Week 2.

“The line already had a serious move through the zero,” Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “I would expect the market to roughly remain the same if Rush is named the starter.”

Tagovailoa went 6-8 as a starter in the 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins, and he was released by the franchise in the offseason. If he’s unable to get healthy, it’s hard to see him winning this job.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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