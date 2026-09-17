Twins vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, Sept. 17

The Minnesota Twins look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they hit the road for a four-game set against the Los Angeles Angels starting on Thursday night.

The Twins are six games back of a Wild Card spot with 10 games to play, but crazier things have happened. However, they’ve lost three of their last four games and five of seven to end any real hopes.

The Angels haven’t been too hot either, dropping four of their last six contests.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Angels on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Twins vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins -1.5 (+150)

Angels +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline

Twins -112

Angels -108

Total

7.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Twins vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Twins: Taj Bradley (11-6, 3.81 ERA)

Angels: Walbert Urena (9-10, 2.88 ERA)

Taj Bradley bounced back nicely last time out, allowing just one hit in six shutout innings against the Guardians. He had allowed four runs in five innings in his previous start.

Walbert Urena had allowed two runs in 15 innings across two starts before yielding four runs in six innings in Washington last time out.

Twins vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 17

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): MNNT, ABTV

Twins record: 71-81

Angels record: 58-94

Twins vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Moises Ballesteros OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+131)

Moises Ballesteros has had an up-and-down rookie season, but he’s looking to finish strong for the Angels after starting the year with the Cubs.

Ballesteros has two straight two-hit games, and now has hits in nine of 12 appearances this month. He’s gone 14 for 37 (.378) with three home runs in that span.

Twins vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

This is as good of a pitching matchup you can get between these two teams, and I see a low-scoring game tonight in Anaheim.

Bradley has allowed one run or fewer in two of his last three starts and three of five, and Urena had two stellar starts before a so-so outing in Washington. On top of that, neither of these offenses is going to light the world on fire.

In a battle between two teams with not much on the line, this could be a boring game in Anaheim.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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