Twins vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

An interleague series between two potential playoff teams is set to begin on Friday night, as the Milwaukee Brewers host the Minnesota Twins.

Milwaukee is in first place in the NL Central and in a great spot to make the postseason once again in 2026, while the Twins (two games under .500) are somehow just a half game out of the final wild card spot in the American League.

Minnesota is part of a chasing pack of five teams in the American League that are less than two games back of the Texas Rangers for the final wild card spot. So, taking a couple games from a quality team like Milwaukee would go a long way towards the Twins separating themselves from that group.

Oddsmakers don’t expect that to happen in the series opener, as the Brew Crew are favored to win this matchup, sitting at -165 on the moneyline.

Shane Drohan (6-4, 3.48 ERA) will get the ball for the Brewers against Minnesota’s Zebby Matthews (4-8, 5.22 ERA).

I’m eyeing a player prop for one of Milwaukee’s best hitters as well as a side in this interleague showdown.

Twins vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-149)

Brewers -1.5 (+123)

Moneyline

Twins: +153

Brewers: -165

Total

8 (Over -107/Under -112)

Twins vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers

Minnesota: Zebby Matthews (4-8, 5.22 ERA)

Milwaukee: Shane Drohan (6-4, 3.48 ERA)

Twins vs. Brewers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Aug. 7

Time: 7:40 p.m. EST

Venue: American Family Field

How to Watch (TV): Brewers.TV/Twins.TV

Twins record: 57-59

Brewers record: 72-43

Twins vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets

Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jackson Chourio to Hit a Home Run (+445)

If you’re looking for a long shot prop on Friday, I took Brewers star Jackson Chourio in today’s edition of Daily Dinger – our daily home run props column :

Milwaukee Brewers star outfielder Jackson Chourio missed the start of the 2026 season with an injury, but he’s been great since returning, hitting .277 with 15 home runs in 81 games (77 starts).

Chourio has hit 11 of his 15 home runs against right-handed pitching, but he’s been great against lefties as well, posting a .306 batting average and an OPS just short of .900.

On Friday, Chourio will take on Minnesota Twins right-hander Zebby Matthews, who has a 5.22 ERA this season. Matthews ranks in just the fourth percentile amongst MLB pitchers in barrel percentage this season, and he’s allowed 16 home runs in 81.0 innings of work (14 appearances).

I think he’s an ideal candidate to fade, and Minnesota’s bullpen has struggled in 2026, posting a 4.90 ERA (the fifth-worst in MLB).

Over the last week (seven games), Chourio is hitting .308 with a .977 OPS and a pair of home runs. I love this price (+445) for him on Friday against Matthews.

Twins vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick

Drohan moved into the starting rotation full time at the beginning of June, and he’s led the Brewers to a 7-4 record in 11 starts since then. Over that stretch, the lefty has a 3.86 ERA and a 3.31 Fielding Independent Pitching, allowing three or fewer earned runs in nine of those outings.

Overall, Drohan ranks in the 78th percentile in expected ERA this season, which is way ahead of Matthews (28th percentile). The Twins right-hander had a 7.66 ERA in five starts in July, and he’s given up nearly as many hits (80) as innings pitched (81) in the 2026 season.

There’s no doubt that the Brewers are the better team, and there’s one trend with them that I can’t look past – especially at this moneyline price.

Milwaukee is 39-21 at home this season, and it has the third-best record on the run line (35-25) as a home team in 2026.

The Brewers should be able to handle a Twins squad that is under .500 overall and five games under .500 on the road this season.

Pick: Brewers Moneyline (-165 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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