Twins vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 17

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs face off for a three-game set starting on Friday night at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs won two in a row and five of seven heading into the All-Star break, and the Twins were also turning a corner with two straight wins and a 6-2 stretch.

Which team will keep that going tonight?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Cubs on Friday, July 17.

Twins vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-182)

Cubs -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline

Twins +119

Cubs -143

Total

10.0 (Over -120/Under +100)

Twins vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Twins: Bailey Ober (6-3, 4.40 ERA)

Cubs: Colin Rea (7-5, 4.75 ERA)

Bailey Ober has been serviceable this season for Minnesota. He allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 4.2 innings in Pittsburgh two starts ago, but bounced back with five innings of one-run ball against the Guardians last time out.

Colin Rea has been leaking oil in recent starts. He bounced back from allowing seven runs at Coors Field to throw 5.1 shutout innings against the Blue Jays, but has since allowed one, two, and three earned runs in his last three outings.

Twins vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 17

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, MARQ

Twins record: 48-49

Cubs record: 54-42

Twins vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Seiya Suzuki OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-135)

Seiya Suzuki went into the All-Star break on a hot streak. He went 8 for 21 with two home runs and two doubles while scoring four runs and driving in six in the final five games before the break.

I’ll take these shorter odds for Suzuki to pick up where he left off as the Cubs return home.

Twins vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

The oddsmakers are expecting a high-scoring game in Chicago tonight with the total set at 10. However, I’m going to go the other way and take the UNDER.

Ober and Rea are both capable of putting up five solid innings, especially coming out of the All-Star break. And while both teams had good stretches leading into the break, only the Cubs had games in which they scored more than a handful of runs.

I’ll take the contrarian UNDER tonight at Wrigley Field.

Pick: UNDER 10 (+100)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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