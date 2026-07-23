Twins vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 23

The Minnesota Twins ended a four-game skid last night and now have a chance to salvage a split of their four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians this afternoon.

It’s the end of a road trip for the Twins, who lost two of three at Wrigley Field out of the break. Meanwhile, Cleveland lost two of three to Pittsburgh before taking the first two against Minnesota.

These two AL Central foes have split their first six meetings of the season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Guardians on Thursday, July 23.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-188)

Guardians -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline

Twins +117

Guardians -141

Total

7.5 (Over -116/Under -102)

Twins vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Twins: Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.85 ERA)

Guardians: Gavin Williams (10-5, 4.00 ERA)

Taj Bradley is looking to bounce back from one of his worst starts in a while, allowing five runs in as many innings at Wrigley Field last week. This came after giving up just six runs in 26 innings across his previous four outings. That includes seven innings of one-run ball against the Guardians on July 7.

Gavin Williams also allowed five innings last time out, completing six innings of work against the Pirates with 11 strikeouts. It was the second straight start with 11 strikeouts for the right-hander, who allowed two runs on three hits in seven innings against the Twins on July 9.

Twins vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 23

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, CLEG

Twins record: 50-53

Guardians record: 54-49

Twins vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Taj Bradley OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-153)

Taj Bradley has consistently reached the six-strikeout mark this season. Bradley racked up 10 strikeouts in seven innings against the Guardians on July 7.

He’s gone OVER 5.5 strikeouts in 13 of 19 starts, including five straight outings. I’d consider taking OVER 6.5 strikeouts (+135) as well, as that’s hit in 10 of his 19 starts.

Twins vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for 16 runs last night, but I don’t see another high-scoring game in the cards today.

The Twins had scored just nine runs during their four-game losing streak, and the Guardians are susceptible to some lower-scoring games as well.

Bradley and Williams have both been solid this season with more good starts than bad, and they combined to allow just three runs in 14 innings in the last series between these two teams.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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