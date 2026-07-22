Twins vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 22

The Cleveland Guardians have taken the first two games of a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins as they look to create some space from at least one team in the AL Central.

The Guardians are now 54-48 and in a tie for first place with the Chicago White Sox, while the Twins have fallen to 49-53 on the year.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Guardians on Wednesday, July 22.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-205)

Guardians -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Twins +104

Guardians -126

Total

8 (Over -107/Under -113)

Twins vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Twins: Bailey Ober (7-3, 4.32 ERA)

Guardians: Slade Cecconi (4-6, 4.55 ERA)

Bailey Ober has been a perfectly fine starter this season for the Twins. He rarely goes deep into games, but he also usually holds the opposition to just a few runs. He’s allowed three runs in 10.1 innings in his last two starts, including five innings of one-run ball against the Guardians earlier this month.

Slade Cecconi also started in that series earlier this month, allowing three runs on six hits in just 3.2 innings in his last outing. He’s now starting against the Twins again two weeks later, this time at home.

Twins vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, CLEG

Twins record: 49-53

Guardians record: 54-48

Twins vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Bailey Ober UNDER 16.5 Outs (-114)

As mentioned above, Ober is a starter who typically lasts only around five innings. He’s gone UNDER 16.5 outs in five straight starts and six of his last seven, giving him a 57% clip on the season.

Ober has also had four straight short starts against the Guardians dating back to last May, recording 9, 15, 15, and 15 outs in those outings.

Twins vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

Neither of these starting pitchers does much for me, so I default to looking at how the teams are playing as a whole and as of late.

That leads me to once again taking the Guardians at home. They’ve won three of four and seven of their last nine games, while the Twins have lost four in a row and six of nine.

Pick: Guardians (-126)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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