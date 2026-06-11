Twins vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, June 11

The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers split the first two games of their series this week, and now they meet in an afternoon matchup on Thursday with Minnesota looking to extend its lead over Detroit in the AL Central standings.

Both of these teams are under .500 and at least six games out of the division lead, but Detroit (6-4 in its last 10 games) is starting to turn things around after a tough month of May.

Keider Montero (3.95 ERA) is on the mound for Detroit in this series finale against Minnesota’s Zebby Matthews (4.15 ERA).

Can the Tigers take care of business on their home field?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this divisional battle on Thursday, June 11.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-186)

Tigers -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Twins: +113

Tigers:-136

Total

9.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Twins vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Minnesota: Zebby Matthews (2-3, 4.15 ERA)

Detroit: Keider Montero (2-4, 3.95 ERA)

Twins vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 11

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): Tigers.TV/Twins.TV

Twins record: 31-38

Tigers record: 28-40

Twins vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Byron Buxton to Hit a Home Run (+269)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Buxton is a great bet to stay hot at the dish:

Buxton has been red hot at the plate, going deep in three of his last four games and both games in this series to push his home run total to 20.

The star center fielder has a .357 batting average and a 1.438 OPS over the last week, and he’s dominated against right-handed pitching, homering 18 times.

Now, he takes on Detroit’s Keider Montero, who has given up eight home runs this season, including eight since May 1.

Buxton has fared well against Montero in his career, going 3-for-6 with two doubles, a home run and a 1.833 OPS. The Twins star should stay hot in this afternoon matchup.

Twins vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

I’m going to take a shot on the Twins as an underdog in this matchup, especially with Matthews on the mound.

The 26-year-old had a rough outing against Pittsburgh that inflated his ERA, but his advanced numbers are actually pretty solid in 2026. He ranks in the 65th percentile in expected ERA and the 78th percentile in expected batting average against, allowing just 25 hits in 30.1 innings of work.

Detroit’s offense is just 19th in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) and 20th in OPS, so this is a pretty favorable matchup for Matthews and the Twins’ staff.

Meanwhile, Montero has struggled to avoid bats in the 2026 season, ranking in the third percentile in whiff percentage, the 26th percentile in barrel percentage and the 22nd percentile in average exit velocity against.

He’s allowed at least four runs in three of his last five starts, and the Tigers are just 4-8 with him on the mound in 2026.

I’ll take a shot on the Twins at +113 in what feels like a true toss-up game.

Pick: Twins Moneyline (+113 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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