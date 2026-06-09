Twins vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers are heading in opposite directions recently.

Minnesota just dropped three of four to the Royals after losing its final game against the White Sox, while the Tigers took two of three from the Mariners after sweeping the Rays.

The Tigers are looking for some revenge after getting swept in a four-game set in Minnesota in April.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. Tigers on Tuesday, June 9.

Twins vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-199)

Tigers -1.5 (+163)

Moneyline

Twins +108

Tigers -131

Total

8.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Twins vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Twins: Taj Bradley (5-2, 3.56 ERA)

Tigers: Troy Melton (2-0, 1.74 ERA)

Taj Bradley is struggling a bit as of late. After allowing a total of 5 ER in 18 IP across three starts, he’s yielded four runs in each of his last two outings. He did throw six one-run innings with 10 strikeouts against the Tigers in April, though.

Troy Melton has been stellar through three starts this season, allowing just 4 ER in 20.2 IP. This will be his first career start against the Twins.

Twins vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 8

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, DSN

Twins record: 30-37

Tigers record: 27-39

Twins vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Taj Bradley OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-119)

I mentioned Bradley’s 10-strikeout game against the Tigers above, and that’s a big factor in why I’m taking this prop tonight.

Furthermore, Bradley has gone OVER 5.5 strikeouts in 7 of 11 starts this season, including four straight before being held to five against the White Sox last time out. Still, he has 70 strikeouts in 60.2 innings, and I think this is worth a play tonight.

Twins vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers :

The Tigers and Twins are both well under .500, but Detroit is trying to claw its way back into contention. Minnesota has lost four of its last five games while the Tigers are on a 5-1 run.

Detroit has been a solid team at home this season at 16-15, and the Twins are just 12-19 on the road.

Minnesota starter Taj Bradley has allowed four runs in each of his last two starts after a few solid outings, while Troy Melton has been great after missing the start of the season due to injury.

Detroit should be able to take care of business at home tonight.

Pick: Tigers -131

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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