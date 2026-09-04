Twins vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 4

The Chicago White Sox are looking to get back on track as they return home for a weekend set against the Minnesota Twins.

The White Sox won two of three in Minnesota last week, but then dropped three of four in Houston.

Meanwhile, Minnesota took two of three from the Tigers after losing that series to Chicago.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Twins vs. White Sox on Friday, Sept. 4.

Twins vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins -1.5 (+158)

White Sox +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

Twins -103

White Sox -117

Total

9 (Over -110/Under -109)

Twins vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Twins: Zebby Matthews (9-8, 4.58 ERA)

White Sox: Erick Fedde (7-8, 4.16 ERA)

Zebby Matthews has been great recently, allowing a single run in each of his last three starts. That includes 8.1 innings of five-hit ball against the White Sox last time out.

Erick Fedde is getting another start after pitching out of the bullpen for most of August. He allowed two runs on three hits in five innings in Minnesota last week, and threw five shutout innings against the Twins in June.

Twins vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Friday, Sept. 4

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): MNNT, CHSN

Twins record: 67-73

White Sox record: 73-67

Twins vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Twins Best MLB Prop Bet

Luke Keaschall OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-120)

Luke Keaschall is 10 for 23 (.435) during a modest six-game hitting streak, and has raised his batting average by over 20 points since late July, going 38 for 110 (.345) in his last 29 games.

Keaschall has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in six straight games and 13 of his last 18. I’ll take him to keep that up tonight in Chicago, as he’s 2-for-5 against Fedde.

Twins vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

These are two teams where home-field advantage is key. The Twins are 29-39 on the road, and the White Sox are 41-27 at home.

Both of these starters pitched well in this meeting last week, but I have to take the White Sox at home as short favorites.

Pick: White Sox -117

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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