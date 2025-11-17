Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Knicks vs. Heat)
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has yet to make his season debut after undergoing surgery in the offseason on a foot/ankle injury.
An All-Star last season, Herro has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the New York Knicks, but he does hope to make his return to the court in the next one to two weeks. That would be a major boost for a Miami team that has been one of the more exciting offenses in the NBA to open this season.
Herro and star big man Bam Adebayo are out on Monday against New York, but the Heat won't have to face Jalen Brunson (ankle) or OG Anunoby (hamstring) in this matchup.
Miami is a slight favorite at home because of New York's injuries, although these teams have split their first two matchups of the 2025-26 season with the home team winning and covering in both. New York took Friday's meeting at Madison Square Garden by a score of 140-132.
With Herro nearing a return, Miami may be able to make a push for a top-four seed in the East this season.
On Monday, I am eyeing a player prop for a Heat scorer to step up with Herro and Bam sidelined.
Best Heat Prop Bet vs. Knicks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Norman Powell OVER 25.5 Points (-123)
This season, Norman Powell has been a revelation for Miami, averaging 26.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 47.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Powell had 38 points in Friday's loss to the Knicks, and he's scored at least 29 points in both meetings against them this season. Overall, Powell has 26 or more points in five games this season, including each of his last three matchups.
This is a solid spot to back the Heat sharpshooter, as he's taking 16.4 shots, 7.3 3-pointers and a career-high 7.3 free throws per game this season. He's worth a look to clear his season average on Monday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.