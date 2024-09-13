Tyreek Hill Offensive Player of the Year Odds Slide After Tua Tagovailoa Injury, Saquon Barkley Favorite
The fallout from Tua Tagovailoa’s injury continues to be felt across NFL betting markets, including player awards.
Tyreek Hill entered the season as the favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year after losing out to Christian McCaffrey in 2023. However, despite a strong start from Hill in the first two games, he has fallen down the odds board as the Dolphins offense is expected to struggle with its starting quarterback out for the foreseeable future.
While we wait for further news on Tagovailoa’s concussion, Hill’s odds have shifted from +500 to +1300 at FanDuel Sportsbook, the third choice in the market.
For what it’s worth, Hill’s teammate De’Von Achane moved from +6000 to +3500 after a strong showing in the Thursday Night Football loss to the Bills, rushing for 96 yards and catching seven passes for 69 yards.
Here’s the odds for each player with odds +3500 or shorter with Hill sliding down the board.
2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year
- Saquon Barkley: +650
- CeeDee Lamb: +1100
- Tyreek Hill: +1300
- Justin Jefferson: +1400
- Christian McCaffrey: +1400
- Cooper Kupp: +1700
- Bijan Robinson: +2000
- Josh Allen: +2000
- Ja’Marr Chase: +2000
- Breece Hall: +2000
- A.J. Brown: +2000
- Amon-Ra St. Brown: +2500
- James Cook: +3000
- Garrett Wilson: +3000
- De’Von Achane: +3500
- Jonathan Taylor: +3500
Saquon Barkley Now Favored to Win Offensive Player of the Year
Philadelphia Eagles offseason acquisition at running back Barkley hit the ground running, literally, in the Eagles’ Week 1 win against the Packers. The former No. 2 overall pick rushed for 109 yards with 23 yards receiving to go with three total touchdowns.
Barkley is clearly the top back in the Eagles’ potent offense and it appears that with an improved offensive line in Philadelphia, he’s in for a big season as he is the early pace setters.
With Hill potentially being out of contention with the Dolphins’ passing game likely taking a step back, and Christian McCaffrey starting the season banged up, the path for another star to win OPOY is that much more clear for the likes of Barkley and CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson to contend for the award in 2024.
