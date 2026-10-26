Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pacers vs. Bucks)

Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton missed the entire 2025-26 season after he suffered a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, but he made his return to the floor in the 2026-27 season last week.

Haliburton and the Pacers are coming off a win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, and they have a quick turnaround with a road date against the Milwaukee Bucks on tap on Monday night. Even though it's the second night of a back-to-back, Haliburton said after Sunday's game that he plans on playing in the matchup.

Tyrese Haliburton said he'll play in second end of back-to-back on Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) October 26, 2026

That's a great sign for the Pacers, as it shows that the All-Star guard feels pretty comfortable after a long absence with his Achilles injury. The Pacers have yet to release an injury report for Monday's game -- and they aren't required to until Monday afternoon -- so it's possible the medical staff could hold Haliburton out.

However, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Pacers as 4.5-point road favorites in this divisional matchup and Haliburton has several player props listed for the contest. So, it appears there's an expectation from Vegas that he will get the start on Monday.

Through three games in the 2026-27 season, Haliburton is averaging 21.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point range. He had a double-double in Sunday's win over Brooklyn, dropping a season-high 24 points to go along with 10 assists.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for Haliburton -- as long as he plays -- on Monday night.

Best Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bet vs. Bucks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tyrese Haliburton OVER 9.5 Assists (-126)

A two-time All-Star, Haliburton is one of the best passers in the NBA, and he hasn't missed a beat despite sitting out all of last season, averaging 9.7 dimes per game.

Through his first two games of the season, Haliburton was averaging 17.5 potential assists per game. While the NBA hans't logged his potential assist numbers from Sunday's matchup, the star guard still finished with 10 dimes, clearing this prop for the second time in three games.

The Bucks are just 22nd in the NBA in opponent assists per game and they're allowing the most points per game in the league (129.0) during this 0-3 start. So, that sets up well for Haliburton and the Indiana offense to hang a major number on Monday, even on the second night of a back-to-back.

Haliburton has averaged at least nine dimes per game in each of his seasons with the Pacers, including multiple years with over 10 assists per game. He's a great bet to keep that up with this offense off to a solid start (eighth in offensive rating) through three games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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